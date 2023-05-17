The 2022/23 campaign will not be one that is remembered by Cardiff City and its supporters.

The club had a poor campaign in the Championship, spending most of it in the bottom half of the table, and only just managed to survive relegation.

The Bluebirds finished in 21st place on 49 points, just five points clear of the dreaded dotted line, and that seems to have come with consequences.

Cardiff City decide to sack Sabri Lamouchi

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Cardiff decided to part ways with Lamouchi, despite the fact he kept the club in the Championship.

The former Nottingham Forest manager joined the club in January on a short-term deal and was tasked with keeping the club in the Championship this season, something he achieved.

The 51-year-old has been open about staying beyond this season at the club and chairman Mehmet Dalman even suggested that Lamouchi would remain at the club.

However, it has now been revealed that, after talks with Cardiff owner Vincent Tan, the club will not be offering the 51-year-old another contract. The Frenchman managed to win six of his 18 games in charge of the club.

This now means the Bluebirds are looking for their third manager in six months and will be looking across the footballing world to see who their next manager should be.

One manager they should be doing all they can to appoint this summer is Barnsley manager Michael Duff.

Why Cardiff City should appoint Michael Duff as their new manager

Michael Duff is a manager that is on the rise in the EFL, earning plaudits for the job he did at Cheltenham Town and for the one he is currently doing at Barnsley.

The 45-year-old got into management with his role at Cheltenham, and during his time at the club, he managed to guide them to promotion to League One.

His management caught the eye of Barnsley, and the Yorkshire side swooped in and appointed the former Burnley defender. It was a rocky start for Duff at Oakwell, but with a strong campaign in the main, Barnsley were knocking on the door for automatic promotion.

However, the Tykes had to settle for a play-off spot and now head into their second leg on Friday a win away from a place in the League One play-off final.

Duff has managed to gel a side together that is hungry and determined to seal promotion to the Championship. He has got players that were in a period of proving their worth by playing excellent, exciting football, and he has managed to prove the strong leader he is.

The 45-year-old gets his teams to play a direct but exciting brand of football, one that at Cheltenham and Barnsley has produced results, and there is no reason why that can’t happen somewhere else.

Cardiff are a side that has been struggling around the bottom end of the table for a while now, and they need to appoint a manager that is capable of climbing them back to the top. Duff has proven in recent seasons that he is a manager who can get teams into and around the top half of the table and make them a considerable force.

While the style of football Cardiff have played means Duff could be a perfect managerial fit as he would suit some of the players at the club and there wouldn’t be a drastic change in one summer.