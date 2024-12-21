There's no denying it's been a bitterly disappointing 2024-25 Championship campaign for Cardiff City so far, but Omer Riza still has a number of talented players at his disposal, giving supporters hope that they can get out of the current predicament.

The Bluebirds look set to face a relegation battle unless something drastic changes in the coming weeks, and the January transfer window will be an important month as Riza looks to bolster his squad to move them up the table.

However, while strengthening will be a priority for Cardiff's hierarchy next month, they also need to ensure that they keep their best players.

With that in mind, here are the three players the Bluebirds hierarchy and Riza should fear multi-million bids coming in for next month.

Callum O'Dowda

Irishman Callum O'Dowda might be something of a surprise inclusion, but he's performed admirably in a poor Cardiff side this season, and his wealth of Championship experience may make him an attractive signing for fellow clubs in the division.

The versatile 29-year-old can play both left-back and in midfield, and he's recovered from an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign to become one of the first names on the teamsheet this season.

Callum O'Dowda's senior career Club Season(s) Oxford United 2013-16 Bristol City 2016-22 Cardiff City 2022 -

O'Dowda joined the Bluebirds on a free transfer from Bristol City in the summer of 2022, penning a three-year deal in the Welsh capital, meaning his contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Despite pushing 30, his contract situation, coupled with his performances this season, means that he could well be on the radar of clubs in January, and O'Dowda would certainly improve a number of Championship teams.

Alex Robertson

Alex Robertson may have only joined in the summer from Manchester City, but his performances could well mean he attracts interest in January.

Despite some of Cardiff's woeful results this season, Robertson has performed admirably, and he looks like a Premier League player in the making.

The 21-year-old Australian international joined the Bluebirds from Manchester City for an initial fee of just less than £1million, although that could potentially treble, as per Wales Online.

City also hold a 25% sell-on clause, which perhaps suggests that they expect the Australian to seal a move in the near future, and if Cardiff were relegated at the end of this season, you'd have thought he'd be one of the first players out of the exit doors.

While he may have only joined in the summer, stranger things have happened than Robertson departing in January, and Riza will be keen to keep him at all costs.

Rubin Colwill

Rubin Colwill is clearly Cardiff City's most talented player, and although he is by no means the finished article, he's certainly the Cardiff player who is most likely to attract transfer interest in January.

The 22-year-old is finally starting regularly for the Bluebirds under Riza after previous managers have been seemingly reluctant to give him chances, and he's performed well in large parts.

The Welsh international is a naturally gifted midfielder, although there are concerns about his workrate out of possession, but Premier League clubs have previously been linked with him, with Paul Abbandonato previously reporting that Arsenal were keeping tabs on him.

This season has the potential to be a real breakthrough campaign for Colwill if he's able to remain fit and start games on a consistent basis, and Cardiff will hope to avoid transfer interest in January.

Given his clear talent, he'd definitely be worth a punt from a Premier League club's perspective, and you feel that he is the Cardiff player most likely to be at the end of a multi-million pound bid.