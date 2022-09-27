“Cardiff City should be taking a look” – What next for Rob Edwards after Watford sacking? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rob Edwards was dismissed from his role as Watford manager earlier this week.

The 39-year old had only taken charge of 11 games for the Hornets, with the team 10th in the Championship table.

But the club’s hierarchy have opted instead for a change in approach having brought Slaven Bilic in as his replacement.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Edwards will get another opportunity to manage in the second division following this development…

Adam Jones

You feel he deserves another crack at a Championship job after being removed so harshly at Vicarage Road.

You don’t like to use very strong words when unnecessary but the decision to relieve him of his duties was scandalous considering the Hornets looked set to change their approach in the summer with a longer-term plan.

If they were desperate to get back to the top flight at the first time of asking, something that’s understandable considering the calibre of players they have, they should have appointed someone like Bilic in the summer instead of a manager who hasn’t coached in the second tier before.

One likely reason why Edwards got the job at Watford is because he won promotion with Forest Green Rovers in such an emphatic manner.

In terms of his next job, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go to Cardiff – but their decision to sack Steve Morison was awful too.

This is why he needs to be given reassurances regarding how much time he’ll get in the Welsh capital to prove himself. 10 games is nowhere near enough when you aren’t doing too terribly.

Declan Harte

Edwards was hard done by with this announcement and was always doomed to fail with such incredibly high standards from the board.

His few months in charge at Watford showed he has the potential to manage at this level, having handled the dressing room well during a period of uncertainty for a lot of the team’s top stars.

His track record with Forest Green Rovers also showed a lot of promise and is what earned him the chance at Vicarage Road in the first place.

For the likes of Cardiff City, who are currently without a manager, they should absolutely be considering an approach for Edwards as he would be an impressive appointment to make.

It’s impossible to judge him too much for his brief Watford stint as the club’s own record of cycling through managers like nobody’s business speaks for itself.

Sam Rourke

Rob Edwards has been harshly treated by Watford, how can you decide to pull the plug after just 11 games?

It’s Watford being Watford and it’s something we’ve been accustomed to with the Hornets over the last few years.

The former Forest Green Rovers manager will undoubtedly be bitterly disappointed with this decision and I’m confident that Edwards won’t be short of potential suitors, Cardiff City should be taking a look in my eyes.

His title-winning campaign with FGR was seriously impressive whilst he deployed an attractive blend of intense, attacking football with an emphasis on the full-backs pushing forwards to support attacks.

He’ll no doubt have learnt a lot from his short spell in charge at Vicarage Road and he’s deserving of another gig at second tier level.