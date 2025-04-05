Cardiff City are in danger of being relegated to League One at the end of the 2024/25 season, which could have a big impact on the futures of their out-of-contract players.

The Bluebirds are currently embroiled in a relegation battle at the bottom of the Championship table, and there is no guarantee that they will avoid the drop, so they could end up playing in the third tier for the first time since the 2002/03 campaign next season.

It has been a difficult season for Omer Riza's side, and regardless of which division the club is playing in next term, there will be some big decisions to be made regarding the futures of several members of the playing squad.

Seven players are set to be out of contract this summer, as per Transfermarkt.com, so let's take a look at who will be waiting for a decision to be made.

Aaron Ramsay

Aaron Ramsey's Cardiff homecoming has not really gone to plan since he rejoined the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

He scored three goals in 13 Championship appearances last season, and his appearances have been limited by injuries once again this time around.

Given he has struggled to stay fit, it seems unlikely that he will be offered fresh terms as a player.

Anwar El Ghazi

Anwar El Ghazi joined Cardiff on a free transfer earlier this season, and he has popped up with a few goals, including strikes in the victories against Plymouth Argyle and Derby County.

However, his opportunities have been fairly limited in recent weeks, and he has tended to be used as a substitute when called upon by Riza, so he probably has some work to do to convince the club that he is worthy of a new deal.

Dimitrios Goutas

Dimitrios Goutas signed for Cardiff from Turkish side Sivasspor in the sum