Cardiff City set to sign goalkeeper according to reports

Cardiff City are reportedly set to sign St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick according to the Scottish Sun.

Alnwick is out of contract at the end of the season and looks set to join the Bluebirds according to Robert Grieve of the Scottish Sun.

Speculation has been surrounding Alnwick for a number of months now with several clubs being linked to signing the Saints stopper.

The former Rangers keeper reportedly rejected offers from Hibs and Aberdeen with Cardiff City’s offer ‘blowing Aberdeen and Hibs out of the water’.

The interest in Alnwick was confirmed by Saints boss Stephen Robinson, who told Football Scotland: “It would be wrong of me to talk about private conversations. We have had approaches from different people.

“We have made very good offers to individuals, as high as we can go. “We will see what happens.”

Cardiff boss Steve Morison will be looking to build his squad for next season with relegation unlikely, and with Alex Smithies out of contract and a high earner, this move makes sense.

The Verdict

It’s a big rebuild job for Steve Morison this summer as he’ll need to move a number of high earners out of the club.

Alex Smithies will certainly fall into that category and ensuring there’s an experienced option for Morison will be high on the agenda for the Bluebirds manager.

Whilst Alnwick is 28, he has played less than 200 senior games so whether he’s number one next season will remain to be seen.