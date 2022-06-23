Cardiff City set to see off QPR & Stoke City in transfer battle for midfielder

Cardiff City are set to sign Andy Rinomhota on a free transfer ahead of their Championship rivals.

The 25-year-old has featured regularly for Reading over the years but with his contract expiring in the summer they always knew it was going to be a battle to convince the midfielder to stay.

Knowing he would be available on a free transfer, a host of clubs in the second tier have been linked with Rinomhota, including Stoke City, QPR and Bristol City.

However, Daily Mail reporter Adrian Kajumba has confirmed that the Bluebirds are set to be the ones to bring in Rinomhota.

Steve Morison has overseen a major overhaul at Cardiff this summer, with the Welsh outfit already finalising eight transfers in the summer window. But, adding more quality and depth to the middle of the park was still a priority and it now appears as though they have got their man.

Providing the move does go through, Rinomhota could be up against the Royals in just his second game for Cardiff City.

The verdict

This is another good bit of business for Cardiff who have had a ridiculously busy summer window already.

Morison made it clear that he wanted to put his mark on the squad and he can’t argue with the backing he has received and the fact they’ve seen off a few Championship clubs to seemingly land Rinomhota says a lot.

Of course, nothing’s guaranteed until the confirmation comes but he will be a welcome addition in the middle of the park to a Cardiff side that are short on numbers in that area.

