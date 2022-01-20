Cardiff City set to secure Manchester City transfer deal

Cardiff City are expected to announce the signing of Tommy Doyle later today.

According to Glen Williams, the Welsh club are hoping to confirm the Manchester City player is joining the club on loan.

Doyle is in Cardiff, and Williams is reporting that everything that needs to be signed off on has been by the club and the player.

The 20-year old midfielder is set to join the club for the remainder of the season. Doyle spent the first half of the season on loan with German outfit Hamburg SV.

However, a lack of game time saw Man City recall the player. The Englishman only featured six times off the bench for the 2. Bundesliga club before his time there was cut short.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Cardiff City players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Robert Glatzel? Yes No

The Citizens have found a new club for Doyle, with Cardiff earning his signature.

Steve Morison had confirmed his interest in the player following their 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Cardiff are currently 20th in the Championship table, only four points clear of the relegation zone.

Morison’s side are winless in their last five league games, last earning victory in a 2-1 win over Luton Town on November 27.

Up next for the Bluebirds is a trip to Bristol City on January 22. The Robins are 16th in the table, seven points clear of Cardiff.

The Verdict

This is an exciting signing for Cardiff. The Man City academy has brought through some impressive talents in recent seasons and the hope will be that Doyle can bring that to Cardiff.

He couldn’t break into the Hamburg side, but Cardiff will likely give him more consistent game time as they try to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Doyle has no experience at this level yet, but he has featured for Manchester City in the Premier League. His parent club will be hoping he gains that experience that can help continue his development.

An impressive six months with Cardiff could help land him a chance in the Premier League next season.