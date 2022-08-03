Cardiff City set to secure deal for 20-year-old free-agent midfielder

Cardiff City are set to sign midfielder Cameron Antwi, a report from Wales Online has revealed.

Antwi has been a free agent after being released by Blackpool earlier this summer, following the expiry of his contract with the Seasiders.

Having initially joined Blackpool from Fulham back in 2019, the 20-year-old only ever made two first-team appearances for the club, both of which came in domestic cup competitions.

Now though, it seems that it has not taken the midfielder long to secure himself a deal with another Championship club.

According to this latest update, Antwi is now set to join Cardiff, after impressing while on trial with the Bluebirds’ Under 21s side over the course of pre-season.

The midfielder’s medical is expected to be completed on Thursday, and although it is thought that he will initially link up with Cardiff’s youth team, Antwi is said to be determined to establish himself at first-team level with a Championship club.

The Verdict

This does loko as though it has the potential to be a useful piece of business for Cardiff.

As well as overhauling their first-team squad this summer, the club have also had to boost their numbers at youth level following a number of departures.

The addition of Antwi helps them to do that without too much financial expenditure given he is a free agent, while the fact he could be an option for the senior side is also useful.

But with the likes of Andy Rinomhota, Joe Ralls, Romaine Sawyers, Ryan Wintle, Ebou Adams, Tom Sang and Eli King all options for the Bluebirds in the centre of the park, earning first-team opportunities will not be easy for the 20-year-old.