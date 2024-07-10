Highlights Cardiff City to snap up Chris Willock in a smart signing move, beating out competition.

QPR disappointed as Willock exits after talks for a new deal fall through, seeking players fully committed.

Smart business for Cardiff indicates ambition with Willock signing, while QPR looks to rebuild under manager Cifuentes.

Cardiff City are set to complete the signing of Chris Willock on a free transfer after QPR announced that the winger had left the club.

The 26-year-old was out of contract with the R’s this summer, so there has been plenty of speculation surrounding his future over the past few weeks as he prepared to become a free agent.

It had been claimed that QPR were hopeful of agreeing fresh terms with Willock, but that hasn’t happened, as they confirmed his exit on their official site on Wednesday afternoon, with Football Insider then revealing that he will join the Bluebirds.

Cardiff City to sign Chris Willock

Erol Bulut is desperate to strengthen his squad this summer after a mixed first season in charge, as he aims to build a team that can compete for promotion.

Bringing in attacking reinforcements was always going to be a priority given how the Welsh side struggled for goals, so the news that Willock is poised to join is seen as a real coup.

The update states that Cardiff saw off plenty of competition to land the ex-Benfica youngster, and he will arrive with a good pedigree at this level, having contributed a lot to QPR over the past four seasons.

Chris Willock's QPR Championship Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 38 3 5 2021/22 35 7 11 2022/23 28 6 2 2023/24 39 4 4

QPR CEO Christian Nourry discusses Chris Willock’s exit

As mentioned above, the Londoners had been in talks with Willock over a new deal, and reports had surfaced suggesting they were confident an agreement would be reached.

So, this development is a setback for Marti Cifuentes ahead of the new season, and QPR chief executive Christian Nourry admitted they had tried to keep Willock, but he reiterated the need to only have players who want to be part of the ‘project’ moving forward.

“It is no secret that, as a club, we would have liked to have found a way to continue the adventure with him. After several months of talks, Chris has decided to go in another direction.

“Whilst we are disappointed not to see him continuing with us, it is important that we have players in the building who we know are all-in on being a QPR player, committed to the club’s game model and the work that Marti and Xavi and the rest of the coaching staff are undertaking.

“Most importantly, we need individuals who are as convinced and excited about the project that the club is now building as we are, whilst respecting budgetary constraints. We wish Chris well for the future and thank him for four years of excellent service.”

QPR and Cardiff City set for busy summer windows

This is a smart bit of business by Cardiff, and they will certainly feel they’ve got one over QPR, and others, by winning the race to sign Willock.

That indicates that he is excited by the ambition of the Welsh club, who are trying to kick-on after a disappointing few years. Of course, more deals will need to be made if they are to close that gap to the top six, but it’s certainly a big step in the right direction.

As for QPR, it’s a blow as Willock had featured regularly under Cifuentes, so the Spaniard clearly recognised his quality, and he wanted to keep him at Loftus Road.

But, in the bigger picture, there will be full faith in the manager to get things right this summer, as he has done a truly outstanding job since succeeding Gareth Ainsworth, and with the right support, there’s no reason why QPR can’t be looking higher up the table as well.