Cardiff City are closing in on the signing of Runar Alex Runarsson from Arsenal.

That's according to Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, who says that the Championship club have agreed a deal to sign the goalkeeper on a season-long loan.

Who is Runar Alex Runarsson

After a handful of appearances for Reykjavick in his native Iceland, Runarsson moved to Denmark in 2014, where he would spend the next four years with Nordsjaelland.

The goalkeeper then joined French side Dijon in the summer of 2018, and went on to make a total of 45 appearances for the club, before he joined Arsenal on a four-year deal in September 2020.

However, the Iceland international - who has won 24 senior international caps for his country - has been unable to establish himself at The Emirates Stadium so far.

Runarsson has made just six first-team appearances for Arsenal, all of which came in his first season with the club, and only one of which was in the Premier League.

Since then, he has spent time out on loan elsewhere, linking up with OH Leuven in Belgium for the 2021/22 campaign, before making a total of 32 appearances for Turkish top-flight side Alanyaspor last season.

Now it looks as though the 28-year-old will be on the move on a temporary basis once more, for the 2023/24 campaign.

Runarsson set for Cardiff switch

According to this latest update from McGrath, it now looks as though the goalkeeper will spend the rest of the campaign at Cardiff.

It is thought that Arsenal have agreed a deal that will see Runarsson spend the season on loan with the Bluebirds.

Arsenal man will add yet more depth to Cardiff Goalkeeping department

Should Runarsson complete his move to Cardiff, then he would not be short of competition for a place in the starting XI in the Welsh capital.

Ryan Allsop has established himself as first choice between the posts since joining from Derby last summer, with the experienced Jak Alnwick and 21-year-old Rohan Luthra already providing back-up in that role.

Runarsson could become Cardiff's seventh senior signing of the transfer window, should this deal go through.

Dimitrios Goutas, Yakou Meite and Aaron Ramsey have all already completed permanent moves to the Welsh capital since the market opened.

Meanwhile, Karlan Grant, Ike Ugbo and Josh Bowler have already agreed season-long loan moves of their own with the Bluebirds, joining from West Brom, Troyes and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Mixed start to the season on the pitch for Cardiff

There have been pros and cons to the start of the new campaign for Cardiff under new manager Erol Bulut.

Despite letting a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 with Leeds on the opening day, there were plenty of positives for the Bluebirds to take from their performance in that game.

However, they were taken to penalties in the Carabao Cup by League Two side Colchester United, before being beaten 2-1 by out of form QPR in the Championship at the weekend.

That is something the Bluebirds will be looking to rectify when they travel to The King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.