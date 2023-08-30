Cardiff City's Kion Etete may be on the move before the summer transfer window closes its doors at the end of the week.

This is according to Richard Cawley of the South London Press, who has claimed that Etete is on the radar of Charlton Athletic among other undisclosed League One suitors and will become available between now and Friday.

However, journalist Darren Witcoop has also revealed in a recent update that any decision to send Etete on loan to the Addicks for the season will be dictated by Cardiff's own incomings.

Of course, this pertains to whether they can find a replacement or not, and Witcoop has informed that the player in question is indeed Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore.

Moore faces an uncertain future with the Premier League ouftit, for whom he signed for from the Bluebirds roughly 18 months ago.

He has fallen down the pecking order amid unwavering interest from his former employers this summer, who are embarking on a fresh and ambitious trajectory under the tuition of new manager Erol Bulut.

Bournemouth are too with Andoni Iraola, and the Spaniard did confirm following his side's EFL Cup progression away to Swansea City that he expects Moore to remain on the south coast owing to the dearth of options at his disposal, although he is also aware of the ever-changing transfer climate that can often result in swift decisions and alterations out of the blue.

But Witcoop has provided yet another update on the matter at hand, telling supporters this afternoon that Iraola's stance will only remain intact if he fails to sign anyone else, which he does not feel will be the case.

Naturally, Cardiff will be hoping that the Cherries open the door to a fresh face in the final third in the next two days, and Charlton are no doubt harbouring a similar school of thought as a result of the knock-on effect that it will conduct.

How has Charlton Athletic transfer target Kion Etete performed for Cardiff City?

Etete headed to the Welsh capital last summer amid a significant squad upheaval, having been convinced by then-manager Steve Morison to up sticks and depart Tottenham Hotspur.

His footballing curriculum obtained in North London had caused a sense of expectation among supporters, and while it was also understood that it would take some time for Etete to adapt following stints in the third and fourth tier with Cheltenham and Northampton Town respectively, it is hard to say that he has found his feet yet, either.

The 21-year-old has found the back of the net on five occasions in 35 outings across all competitions in Cardiff colours, two of which have already arrived against Birmingham City and Colchester United in this season's edition of the EFL Cup.

His three league goals to date were all notched last term as the Bluebirds eventually secured Championship survival in Sabri Lamouchi's short reign at the club, with Etete proving important to that as the season went on.

Two of those second-tier strikes came in the space of a week as Cardiff claimed crucial victories away at Watford and Rotherham United- the latter of which all but sealed their status for another year- providing hope that Etete could go on to play an even bigger part in proceedings this time around.

He will likely get a chance to do so at some stage, but for now, the most suitable option appears to be in the form of a loan move that can guarantee regular action, something that will be a premium at best if Cardiff do manage to land Moore.

Kion Etete's partnership with Charlton Athletic's Alfie May

During Etete's temporary stay with Cheltenham for the second-half of the 2021/22 League One season, he struck up a transparent and potent understanding with Alfie May.

An archetypal 'little and large' partnership, Etete was often the physical focal point drawing fouls, holding up play, acting as a decoy due to the way in which his frame attracts defenders and winning flick ons to enable May to get in behind.

Remarkably, May scored 16 of his 23 strikes that term after the striker's arrival in January and Etete himself tallied six goal involvements in 13 fixtures, which truly speaks volumes of the way in which they complement eachother and maximize output when paired together.

Of course, May has since signed for Charlton and you can imagine that their partnership together will be a key part of the thinking from the club's decision makers, who could well find themselves with one of the league's most potent frontlines if the two can reunite and rekindle their telepathic understanding.