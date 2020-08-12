Cardiff City set to make first summer signing with medical in place

Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore is travelling to Cardiff City to undergo a medical ahead of a summer move according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol.

Wigan Athletic forward Kieffer Moore on his way to Cardiff City for a medical — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 12, 2020

Wigan have their fair share of off-the-field troubles at the moment, with the club being relegated after being hit with a 12-point deduction at the end of the 2019/20 season for entering administration.

It means that they’ll be playing their football in the third-tier of English football next season, and are faced with the potential of a number of key players leaving the club during the summer transfer window.

Moore is one of those, having scored ten goals in his 36 appearances for the Latics, and it appears as though his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Cardiff City missed out on promotion into the Premier League this term, as they were beaten by eventual winners Fulham in their play-off semi-final.

Neil Harris is clearly eager to add to his squad ahead of the new season, with Moore travelling to Cardiff to undergo a medical ahead of a move to the club.

The Verdict:

This is a smart signing by the Bluebirds when it’s confirmed.

Moore has really impressed me whilst with Wigan Athletic, and I think he deserves a move to a team that are challenging for promotion into the Premier League.

Cardiff definitely needed to add strength in depth to their attacking options this summer, and Moore is a player that has a proven record in front of goal in the Championship.

Wigan will need the funds as well, so it’s a deal that makes sense for both parties involved.