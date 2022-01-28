Cardiff City set to land Norwich City loan agreement as West Brom decision looms

Cardiff City are set to sign Jordan Hugill on loan from Norwich City, with the striker’s spell at West Brom coming to an end early.

Hugill has spent the first-half of the season on loan with the Baggies, but the signings of Daryl Dike and Andy Carroll this January have left him further down the pecking order than he was already.

The 29-year-old started only seven times in the Championship and scored one league goal in October’s 3-0 win over Bristol City.

John Percy at The Telegraph reports how Norwich are set to recall Hugill and send him to Cardiff for the remainder of the season.

#cardiffcityfc are signing Norwich striker Jordan Hugill on loan. Hugill's loan at #wba to be cut short so he can join Cardiff for the rest of the season — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 28, 2022

Despite the struggle of his time with West Brom, Hugill has previous excelled at Championship level.

Between 2016 and 2018, he scored 20 league goals for Preston North End, earning himself a move to West Ham United.

However, he failed to make an impact in the Premier League and has had loans with Middlesbrough and QPR – who he struck 13 goals for in 2019/20 – before joining Norwich.

The striker scored four goals for the Canaries last season as they stormed to the Championship title and promotion back to the Premier League.

Cardiff, who are now managed by Steve Morison, have signed Cody Drameh on loan from Leeds United, as well as Tommy Doyle from Manchester City.

The Verdict

Hugill might not have been a hit at West Brom, but he’s still a very good player and looks a good piece of business for Cardiff to do.

Morison’s side sit 20th in the Championship table and there’s work to do in terms of avoiding relegation.

A target man like Hugill will bolster their depth for the remainder of the season and, hopefully, give them some more goals.

Over this month, Morison has made good use of the Premier League loan market, with this only continuing that.

Thoughts? Let us know!

