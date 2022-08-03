Cardiff City set to finalise six-figure deal for Tottenham Hotspur forward

Cardiff City are set to seal a permanent deal for Tottenham Hotspur forward Kion Etete, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

It is understood that Etete is set to undergo a medical today ahead of completing a move to the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds have won the race for the forward’s signature ahead of a host of EFL clubs.

As per Crook, Cardiff have agreed to pay a fee believed to be in the region of £500k with add-ons for Etete.

Tottenham have decided to insert a buyback option as part of this agreement.

Etete was loaned on two separate occasions by Spurs during the 2021/22 campaign.

The 20-year-old started the season at Northampton Town and provided eight direct goal contributions for the League Two side in all competitions.

Recalled by Tottenham in January in order to facilitate a move to Cheltenham Town, Etete went on to produce some impressive performances in the third-tier.

During the 13 appearances that he made at this level, the forward scored three goals and provided three assists.

Barring a late twist, Etete will become Cardiff’s 14th signing of the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a good long-term investment by Cardiff as Etete certainly possesses the potential to become a classy operator.

Whereas it may take the forward some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has not featured at this level, he could potentially benefit from the guidance of Morison who played as a striker in this division during his playing career.

Providing that a deal is completed before Cardiff’s clash with Reading, Etete could make his debut for the club at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Etete’s arrival may force the likes of Max Watters and Mark Harris to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on the Bluebirds’ fortunes in the second-tier.