Highlights Cardiff City set to sign Josh Wilson-Esbrand from Man City on deadline day, after canceling loan with Stade Reims.

Wilson-Esbrand, 21, has made 3 appearances for Man City and spent time on loan with Coventry City and Stade Reims.

Cardiff City also pursuing deals for Ethan Horvath and David Turnbull, aiming to strengthen squad.

Cardiff City are set to sign Josh Wilson-Esbrand from Manchester City on deadline day, after his loan with French side Stade Reims has been cancelled.

That's according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, who reports that talks are underway regarding a move to South Wales.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand's career so far

Wilson-Esbrand was born in Hackney, Greater London, and came through the ranks with West Ham United. However, in 2019, Wilson-Esbrand left to join the academy of Manchester City.

The 21-year-old made his debut under Pep Guardiola in a Carabao Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers in September 2021, and played against Sevilla and Copenhagen in the Champions League last term. He has so far made three appearances for Man City.

Wilson-Esbrand has tasted Championship action already, having spent the second half of the 2022-23 season with Coventry City. Wilson-Esbrand appeared 14 times for the Sky Blues but only started five times, with Jake Bidwell favoured in the left wing-back spot under Mark Robins, and when it came to the play-offs he didn't feature at all and remained an unused substitute on the bench.

Nevertheless, though, he was in Man City's matchday squad in the Premier League numerous times in the first half of the campaign, meaning that Pep Guardiola clearly rates his abilities. Wilson-Esbrand last signed a contract in February 2022, which saw him put pen-to-paper on a new five-year contract until June 2027.

Following that loan with the Sky Blues, he joined French Ligue 1 side Stade Reims on loan over the summer, where the left-sided attack-minded full-back played 13 times, scoring once and assisting once from six starts.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand's career stats - as of 01/02/2024* Team Appearances Goals Assists Man City 3 0 1 Man City U-23 28 1 4 Coventry City 14 0 0 Stade Reims 13 1 1 England U-21 2 0 0

Cardiff City are set to sign Man City's Josh Wilson-Esbrand

The England U-21 international is closing in on a new loan club, and a return to the second tier through Cardiff City.

O'Rourke wrote: "Man City are ready to terminate Josh Wilson-Esbrand’s loan deal to allow him to join Cardiff City.

"The Welsh club are in talks with City over a move for the 21-year-old defender with just hours remaining until the transfer deadline.

"Wilson-Esbrand is currently on loan at Ligue 1 club Reims, but City are ready to cut his spell short if a deal can be struck with Cardiff today.

"The London-born defender joined Reims on a season-long loan deal in the summer but he has struggled for regular first-team football."

Cardiff look set to be busy on deadline day, with moves for Ethan Horvath of Nottingham Forest, and David Turnbull of Celtic also likely to be completed ahead of the deadline this evening.

Related Cardiff City on verge of £2 million transfer deal for internationally-capped midfielder David Turnbull's near four-year stay at Celtic is coming to an end, with a deal close to taking him to South Wales

Cardiff City's transfer business

Cardiff have dropped off a bit from their strong start to the season. They currently sit in 14th place in the Championship table, but having the likes of Wilson-Esbrand, Horvath, and Turnbull come in may turn their season back around.

Erol Bulut's squad will look considerably stronger than the one which started the window, should they seal moves for all three players before 11pm tonight.

Wilson-Esbrand will join Jamilu Collins as the club's only out-and-out left-back, with Ollie Tanner having to fill in as a left-back or left-wing back of late. The left-sided wing-back role should suit the Man City youngster well.