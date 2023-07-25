Cardiff City are interested in a deal for Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino.

According to Darren Witcoop, the Bluebirds are set to compete for the 19-year-old as Erol Bulut looks to improve his first team squad before the Championship season begins.

Interest in the youngster is beginning to grow, with his future looking like it will be away from the Emirates following his return from loan at the end of last season.

Patino spent the previous campaign in the Championship as part of a loan agreement with Blackpool, who suffered relegation to League One.

Who is interested in Charlie Patino?

Cardiff face competition in England from the likes of Luton Town, who have set their sights on the youngster.

However, there are also clubs in Germany and Spain who are tracking Patino.

Arsenal are currently demanding a buy-back clause in the deal to sell Patino, which is causing some complications.

Cardiff are currently under a transfer embargo that means they are unable to complete any permanent transfers this summer, which only makes matters more difficult.

It remains to be seen what kind of structure the Bluebirds can put together to convince the Gunners into a deal.

Convincing Patino to take the step back down to the Championship could also prove quite difficult if a Premier League club offers him an opportunity.

That Luton are also nearby to Arsenal may also play a factor in the move, as the location may prove for an easier transition than having to move to the Welsh capital.

How did Charlie Patino fare last season?

Patino featured 34 times for the Seasiders in the Championship last season as the team finished 23rd in the table.

He contributed two goals and four assists, but was unable to help steer the club clear of the bottom three.

Blackpool struggled in the second tier and ultimately suffered relegation, but Patino still stood out as a bright young talent.

The Arsenal starlet earned plaudits for his performances despite the team’s woes on the pitch.

However, his future lies away from Arsenal with it now looking likely that he will be sold this summer as the London club look to cash-in on his value.

Mikel Arteta is looking to raise any funds they can, having already spent a significant amount of money on transfers this summer already.

Cardiff will get their Championship campaign underway on 6 August with a clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Would Charlie Patino be a good signing for Cardiff City?

Patino is a versatile player that can play centrally, deeper or more advanced, and he can play out wide on the right flank.

At 19, he still possesses a lot of potential and could go on to become a great player someday.

If Cardiff wins the race to his signature, that would prove a real coup given the financial constraints placed on them this summer.

However, if Patino has the choice between top flight football and a move to Cardiff then it may prove too difficult to turn down that opportunity, even if the Bluebirds may be a greater guarantee of consistent game time.