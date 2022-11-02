Cardiff City set to appoint ex-Premier League player to coaching staff

Former Premier League midfielder Dean Whitehead is set to be appointed to Mark Hudson’s coaching staff at Cardiff City.

Interim Bluebirds boss Hudson confirmed the imminent addition following Cardiff’s 2-1 home defeat against Watford on Wednesday night in what looks to perhaps be an indication that the former centre-back will get longer to try and impress owner Vincent Tan and co.

Hudson has been looking to add some experience to his backroom team in the dugout, although Whitehead does not have much of that from an off-field perspective.

The 40-year-old’s first taste of coaching came with Huddersfield in 2018 following his retirement from playing for the Terriers, and in 2019 he became a first-team coach and subsequently an assistant manager at Shrewsbury Town.

More recently, Whitehead spent a season at Port Vale as a coach before heading to Turkey during the summer to be part of Valerien Ismael’s staff at Besiktas, although that role only lasted a few months as Ismael and his team were sacked last week.

As a player, Whitehead amassed more than 600 career games in all competitions, playing in the Premier League 234 times for Sunderland, Stoke City and Huddersfield and was a team-mate of Hudson at the latter.

The Verdict

With the poor general form that Cardiff are in right now, it cannot harm to add another face to the backroom team to assist Hudson.

Despite only being the caretaker manager, it looks as though Hudson is going to get a lot of time to stake his claim for the permanent job, and getting to add his own staff is a sure-fire sign of that.

Cardiff fans were perhaps expecting someone with more experience to come into the fold, but Whitehead is a UEFA A-licensed coach and perhaps he could add some new ideas to help revive the club’s season.

Then again, it may not make a significant difference at all but Whitehead will have a month to get used to working with the Cardiff players during the World Cup break, and we could see a transformed team when football returns in December.