Cardiff City set sights on EFL forward as transfer deadline looms

Rotherham United striker Michael Smith has emerged as a late target at Cardiff City ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (29/08 p.60).

Smith, who netted both goals for The Millers in yesterday’s victory over Doncaster Rovers, scored ten times in the Championship last season.

The 29-year-old has just one year left on his current contract, which could prove pivotal in a potential late bid.

Smith joined Rotherham in January 2018, going on to play over 150 games for the Yorkshire club, scoring 39 times in the process.

Progressing through the ranks with Wallsend Boys Club, Smith joined Darlington, then of League Two in 2010, making his Football League debut in April of that year.

A year later, he joined Charlton Athletic but was unable to pave his way into consistent first-team football with The Addicks.

Since then, Smith has enjoyed spells with the likes of Swindon Town, Portsmouth, and Bury, all before going The Millers early in 2018.

The verdict

Smith has proved himself in the Championship and it is no real surprise that an opportunity at second-tier level is on the cards for the 29-year-old.

However, this will be a big blow for Rotherham. He has become somewhat of a talismanic figure with The Millers over the past couple of seasons, and whilst they still have strong attacking options, he would be a big player to lose this time in the transfer window.

Cardiff have also bolstered their attacking options this summer, but Smith is a physical presence, who would thrive off the service from Cardiff’s wide-men.

