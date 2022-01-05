Cardiff City set for transfer blow as development shared involving 29-y/o

Cardiff City had an interest in Fulham’s Cyrus Christie but they will miss out on the full-back this month as he closes in on a move elsewhere.

Steve Morison will be keen to strengthen his Bluebirds squad as they look to avoid relegation to League One after a difficult season so far.

However, the financial situation at the club means that the club won’t be big spenders, as they instead search for potential loan deals and bargains.

And, Wales Online have revealed that Christie was a target for the Welsh side, although they won’t be signing him as the 29-year-old is poised to join an unnamed club on a permanent basis instead.

Christie will be desperate to secure a move away from Craven Cottage in the summer as is not in Marco Silva’s plans, who hasn’t picked the Irish international in a matchday squad in the league this season.

The report states that there is interest from clubs in Italy and England in the player, who spent the previous campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

The verdict

This is disappointing for Cardiff as they could do with more depth and Christie would’ve provided that, as he can play the wing-back role and even at left-back if he needed to.

But, it’s not like they are in desperate need of a right-back specifically, so Morison will have other targets that can come in.

So, it’s now down to the boss and the recruitment team to act swiftly because Cardiff are in a worrying position and they need to have a very productive January to refresh the squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.