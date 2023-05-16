Cardiff City have opted to part ways with Sabri Lamouchi, the club have confirmed.

The Bluebirds have once again begun the search for a new manager following the decision not to renew the current boss’ contract.

How did Sabri Lamouchi fare as Cardiff City manager?

Lamouchi was appointed in January with the objective to keep the club in the Championship, which he succeeded in doing.

The 51-year-old oversaw a 21st place finish, narrowly avoiding the drop by just five points.

A six-point deduction penalty to Reading played a key role in helping the team remain in the second tier, with the Royals finishing 22nd in the standings.

But the decision has been made by owner Vincent Tan to part ways with Lamouchi after just five months in charge.

Conversations with the Cardiff manager did not even reach the stage where they discussed transfer budgets.

Why have Cardiff City opted to part ways with Sabri Lamouchi?

Tan instead believes that a change in manager is needed once again, going into the new season.

The likes of Steve Morison and Mark Hudson also held the managerial position during the season, highlighting how frequently the club has been changing managers in recent years.

Lamouchi was only appointed on a short-term deal as Cardiff scrambled to find someone capable of keeping the club in the second tier.

Sol Bamba was placed as his number two, with the pair working together to keep the team from relegation.

Two defeats in a row ended the Frenchman’s tenure in charge, which may have played a role in Tan’s decision making process.

Lamouchi oversaw six wins, two draws and 10 defeats during his 18 games in charge of the Welsh outfit.

Is it the right decision for Cardiff City to part ways with Sabri Lamouchi?

This news comes as a surprise given Lamouchi seemed relatively positive about carrying on for another season just a couple of weeks ago.

The former Nottingham Forest boss did an okay job with Cardiff, earning 20 points from 18 games, which is a total that Cardiff should be happy with.

Unless Tan has a certain upgrade available and ready to go then this seems like a weird decision.

The Bluebirds are likely to be embroiled in a relegation battle again next season no matter who they appoint, so binning off the guy who just kept them up is a bizarre decision, and now means the team must start from scratch again under a new coach.