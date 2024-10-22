Cardiff City legend Sean Morrison has tipped Rubin Colwill to net the club a significant transfer fee, with the 22-year-old's potential anything but a secret at this stage.

Colwill has often divided opinion in the Welsh capital, although his most ardent supporters will invariably cite the sky-high potential firmly within his possession.

There has been no shortage of trials and tribulations in the way of Colwill, who has been forced to contend with sizable hurdles ranging from a growth spurt with subsequent injury setbacks to Cardiff's high managerial turnover and struggles at the wrong end of the table in years gone by, which, naturally, made it incredibly difficult for him to stake a consistent first-team place.

Heading into the new season, then, it always felt a crucial one for Colwill to finally vindicate his potential and become a key, consistent part of this Cardiff side. While the Bluebirds have struggled overall, Colwill has taken his game up a notch and, you would imagine, is indispensable at this moment in time.

Following a miserable start to the campaign under Erol Bulut, who was dismissed a month ago after losing five of his opening six games in the Championship, Cardiff have picked up following the interim appointment of Omer Riza.

The stand-in boss - for now at least - has lost just once in his first four auditions and guided Cardiff to a stunning 5-0 demolition of Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, where Colwill opened his league account for the season while setting up two goals.

Sean Morrison's Rubin Colwill, Cardiff City transfer prediction

Colwill has earned many plaudits for his performances as of late, with few failing to recognise that this is a player growing in confidence, importance and quality when it matters.

The mercurial playmaker has backers in his corner and ex-Bluebirds skipper Morrison is the latest figure to laud Colwill's talents. Morrison and Colwill were teammates during the 2021/22 campaign, where the Welsh talent enjoyed a breakout season by scoring on six occasions.

Morrison is in little doubt of Colwill's potential and has tipped his old side to collect a huge sum for his services when the time comes.

Speaking as a guest on the Central Club Podcast, Morrison said of Colwill: "He's got the potential to be a £20-30million player.

"He's got everything. And his little brother [Joel] is just as good as well. His little brother's on loan at Cheltenham, he's a good player as well."

Rubin Colwill can justify Sean Morrison's £30 million transfer prediction

Morrison is not typically the sort to pass judgement easily, so his glowing endorsement adds further substance to the gravity of Colwill's potential.

The attacking midfielder is, at full throttle, a frightening proposition. Standing at a lofty 6'5, the elegance, flamboyance and flair Colwill exhibits in possession and when gliding past opposition defenders contradicts his physical frame.

His natural ability is something to behold, and while it has always been there, Colwill has grown in maturity and confidence to provide the heartbeat to his side's attack.

The midfielder's constant willingness to get on the ball and try and make things happen breathes life into a Cardiff team which, by and large, has been turgid and easy to defend against for a number of years now, and he is becoming the key difference maker that many have been calling for him to be.

He showed as much against Plymouth on the weekend, where he completely ran the show, inspiring Cardiff to their finest league victory in many years. Colwill set up Alex Robertson's opener before doubling Cardiff's advantage less than ten minutes later and then playing the ball across for Anwar El Ghazi to make it three.

Take away the goals and assists, though, and he was still a class act on the day, with Plymouth powerless to prevent his creative forward passing and dizzying runs past defenders.

Rubin Colwill's Cardiff City stats against Plymouth Argyle, as per FotMob Minutes played 66' FotMob rating 9.3 Goals 1 Assists 2 Chances created 5 Passes into final third 3 Touches in opposition box 7 Successful dribbles 1

Colwill has gone to another level so far this season, and should his trajectory continue to blossom in the coming months, you can only imagine that suitors will be piling up. His footballing ceiling is vastly higher than the Championship, make no mistake about that, and Cardiff will likely be expecting offers in the not-too-distant future.

He will have to show more, and bump up his stat-line, if Morrison's prediction is to come true just yet, but Colwill has all the makings of a player who could end up being worth a staggering amount of money and Cardiff will hope to be the recipients of that.