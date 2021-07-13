Cardiff City seal loan signing of midfielder

Cardiff City have unveiled their fourth signing of the 2021/22 season with the addition of Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Ryan Giles.

Giles, who made 42 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship last season for Coventry City and Rotherham United, can play anywhere along the left flank.

The youngster is a product of the Wolves academy, but has enjoyed loan spells with AFC Telford, Shrewsbury Town, Coventry and Rotherham before his move to Wales, where he’ll play under Mick McCarthy next season.

The 21-year old joins Ryan Wintle, Mark McGuinness and James Collins in signing for the Bluebirds, but is the only new addition to have featured for the England Under-20’s, making four appearances representing the Three Lions youth sides in 2019.

Following McCarthy’s announcement of the retained list, the departures of Junior Hoilett and Joe Bennett caused concern amongst the Bluebirds fan base, so Giles’ arrival will be welcomed as further reinforcement on the left-wing.

The verdict

Giles has proven himself at both Coventry and Rotherham in the Championship, being a standout player in two struggling sides.

He’s earned his move to a club that will most likely be challenging for the play-offs under an experienced, talented manager like McCarthy who knows how to exploit his youngsters into becoming their improved selves.