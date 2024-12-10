This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a tough year under former boss Erol Bulut, Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill has thrived since Omer Riza took over as manager earlier this season.

Colwill has established himself in the Cardiff first team after progressing through the academy ranks and he was regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in Welsh football when he made his breakthrough.

The 22-year-old's development stalled under Bulut as he struggled for regular game time but he regained his place in the starting line-up after Riza took charge in September, and he has since produced some of his best performances in a Bluebirds shirt.

Rubin Colwill's stats for Cardiff City this season (according to Transfermarkt) Games 20 Goals 3 Assists 4

While they still remain in a precarious position in the table, Colwill's form has helped Cardiff to move out of the relegation zone after a disastrous start to the season under Bulut, and after a number of impressive displays in October, he was nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award but lost out to Norwich City's Borja Sainz.

The midfielder has been linked with a number of clubs in recent years, with Ipswich Town and Arsenal both said to have been keeping tabs on him last summer, and Southampton head coach Russell Martin described him as "a really talented player" after his side's EFL Cup win over the Bluebirds in August, leading to speculation about a potential move to St Mary's.

Cardiff City fan pundit on potential Rubin Colwill price tag

When asked which player he believes has the highest transfer value at the club, FLW's Cardiff City fan pundit Jack Price said that Colwill is the Bluebirds' prized asset, and while he admitted he is yet to fulfill his potential, he believes he could command a transfer fee of around £10 million.

"Throughout the Cardiff squad, I think the player who has the highest transfer value at this moment in time has simply got to be Rubin Colwill," he said.

"Obviously, he's having his finest season to date, he looks a bit more refined instead of being a luxury player.

"It looks like the team is built around him, he's starting almost every game, he's adding those goals and assists and he's taking games by the scruff of the neck and being a key player for us.

"The talent and potential has always been there with Colwill but now we're seeing consistent delivery of that, even if he has dropped off slightly over the past few games.

"It would take a big fee to prise him away because he's nowhere near the finished article yet as his unique profile and the vast talent at his disposal means he could be a big, big player one day.

"To throw a value out there, personally I wouldn't accept anything less than £10 million for him and that's as a minimum as well.

"It's maybe hard to justify that in one regard because you can look at a player like Jack Clarke who went for £15 million and he ripped up the league for the past few seasons.

"Is Colwill quite at that level yet? I don't think so, but his potential is frightening.

"I think we can't afford to see him, so it's going to take a massive fee to prise him away.

"He's the player who would command the highest price tag at this moment, but Alex Robertson is up there as well, and I fancy us to make a massive profit from him in the years to come."

Rubin Colwill must start to deliver consistently for Cardiff City

There has never been any doubt that Colwill is an exciting talent, but the fact he is still being described as a player with potential suggests he has not yet hit the heights that Cardiff supporters would have hoped.

After he was recalled to the Wales squad last month, manager Craig Bellamy stressed that Colwill still has "a long way to go" and admitted that he "would have expected more" from him at this stage of his career.

In Colwill's defence, he has played in a Bluebirds team that has struggled in recent years, and he has worked under a host of different managers, but in truth, it is difficult to disagree with Bellamy's comments.

Colwill could certainly command the £10 million transfer fee that Jack suggests one day, but he now needs to start performing consistently, and with Cardiff handing Riza the job on a permanent basis, he has the perfect opportunity to continue his development under a manager who clearly has a lot of belief in him.