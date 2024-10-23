This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are on an upward trajectory it seems.

The Bluebirds endured an incredibly tough start to the season as they lost six of their first seven league games, which saw them sit bottom of the Championship table. Erol Bulut was sacked and things were looking incredibly down for the Welsh club.

However, they have miraculously turned things around as of late and now look like a completely different side under caretaker boss, Omer Riza. Cardiff have now won three of their last four games, including a 5-0 thrashing over Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle.

Cardiff City's last four fixtures Opposition Result Millwall (H) 1-0 W Bristol City (A) 1-1 D Plymouth Argyle (H) 5-0 W Portsmouth (H) 2-0 W

On Tuesday, Riza guided his side to yet another win, at home to struggling Portsmouth. It was a completely dominant performance from Cardiff, who picked up a 2-0 victory on the day via an own goal, and Callum Robinson's finish from a corner, both inside just 13 minutes.

The performance has given a huge boost to the Bluebirds while Pompey fell to the bottom of the table, having won just one league game all season.

Cardiff City fan highlights one standout player from Portsmouth victory

Rubin Colwill was superb

As mentioned, it was a totally dominant victory for Cardiff City, but one player in particular stood out to FLW's Cardiff City fan pundit, Jack Price, who spoke after the game.

"There were quite a few standouts from our win over Portsmouth, but for me, the one player who stood head and shoulders above almost everybody else is Rubin Colwill, and that should come as absolutely no surprise given his form as of late.

"Colwill, particularly during the first half where we had almost uninterrupted dominance of the game over Portsmouth, was quality, an absolute class act.

"The way he creates chances, drives at players, always looks to make things happen and is confident on the ball is second to none, and it gives us such an outlet in this team.

"His dummies, flicks and tricks were just on a different level. He looked like he was in a playground, and he was just levels above everybody else.

"The only problem Colwill had was that he would try too much, and I think he would overcomplicate things because the game became so easy for him. At the same time, that was indicative of a player really growing in confidence and rightly so.

"He should have had another goal at the end, so he'll be frustrated not to get that, but on the whole, an excellent performance. Every passing week, it has become increasingly likely that we are going to face a real battle in retaining him.

"Honourable mentions: the likes of Ollie Tanner, Dimitrios Goutas, Callum Robinson and Anwar El Ghazi."

Rubin Colwill's time at Cardiff City

He has emerged from the academy to become a full international

Colwill is a popular figure at Cardiff City. He is a local lad and has been at the club since the age of eight, which will always go down well with supporters.

The attacking midfielder made his first-team debut at the age of 18 and has since become a big part of Cardiff's way of playing. He has made 120 appearances in total, scoring 12 goals and assisting nine.

His performances in a Cardiff shirt earned him his first call-up to the Wales senior squad in 2021, and he has since made nine appearances for his nation.

So far this season, he has been one of Cardiff's bright sparks, and in their 5-0 win over Plymouth, he scored a goal and assisted a further two.