Rubin Colwill has been hailed as a player worth in excess of £20 million by Cardiff City teammate Callum O'Dowda, who briefly spoke on the talented playmaker after inspiring Saturday afternoon's dramatic victory over Norwich City.

The resurgent Bluebirds currently find themselves on the crest of a wave under interim manager Omer Riza, patching up a strong vein of recent form to hover away from the Championship relegation zone.

Indeed, since Riza's appointment on an interim basis following the sacking of Erol Bulut in September, Cardiff have lost just once, a 4-1 defeat at Hull City in his first game in charge.

They haven't been defeated since, maintaining a six-match unbeaten run which has included four straight home victories against Millwall, Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth and Norwich.

Saturday's victory was perhaps the most hard-fought of the lot, as Cardiff came from behind against strong opposition to capture all three points right at the death.

After going a goal down at home for the first time in well over a month through a Borja Sainz stunner, Cardiff clawed back and restored parity in the 89th minute when Callum Robinson's deflected effort wrong-footed George Long.

Rocked by a real uplift in momentum at the Cardiff City Stadium, the Bluebirds completed a stunning late comeback deep into injury time as O'Dowda fired home an emphatic strike in what was a crowded penalty area.

Callum O'Dowda's Cardiff City, Rubin Colwill transfer verdict

O'Dowda, who set up Robinson's equaliser before notching the winner himself in a standout display, spoke to Cardiff City TV right after inspiring his side to the victory over the Canaries.

The Republic of Ireland international discussed a range of topics, although he took time to briefly touch on Colwill - a player he believes himself to be the "biggest fan" of.

Colwill, of course, has been tipped for big things in the Welsh capital for some time now, although there is a school of thought that it's finally coming together for him this term.

The 22-year-old midfielder was recently tipped to become a "£30 million player" by former Cardiff skipper Sean Morrison, who revealed all when speaking on the Central Club Podcast, and O'Dowda holds the talent in a similarly-strong regard.

"You look at the likes of Rubin, I'm probably his biggest fan," O'Dowda said of Colwill.

"What he can be, he's really looking like a proper, proper £20 million+ player so long may it continue."

Rubin Colwill can prove Callum O'Dowda right at Cardiff City

It's a glowing endorsement from O'Dowda, and you'd be hard-pressed to find too many supporters who would oppose the versatile left-sided flyer at this moment in time.

After enduring a largely-rotten couple of years of struggling to truly unlock his potential amid mitigating factors such as injury setbacks, an unprecedented growth spurt and a challenge in winning over the faith of former managers such as Sabri Lamouchi and Bulut, Colwill has been liberated under Riza and is proving his most ardent backers right on a near-weekly basis now.

Rubin Colwill's 2024/25 Championship stats for Cardiff City Appearances 13 Goals 1 Assists 3 Chances created 18 Successful dribbles 21 Stats Correct As Of November 3, 2024 - As Per FotMob

Naturally, it will be argued that he still needs to add more goals and assists to his game, but that will come no doubt. At his best, Colwill is the creative heartbeat of this Cardiff side and possesses natural talent which knows no bounds.

With a remarkably unique profile and an undoubtedly-high footballing ceiling, Colwill is sure to net Cardiff significant money in the not-too-distant future, should his current trajectory continue.

Retaining him in January is already a fear among supporters, but if the time comes for Colwill to move on, then you would certainly fancy the Bluebirds to make a pretty penny.