Rob Page and Steven Schumacher are contenders for the vacant managerial role at Cardiff City.

That's according to a report from HITC, who have provided an update on the Bluebirds' search for a new manager.

The club from the Welsh capital find themselves looking for a new boss, after the sacking of Erol Bulut on Monday after 15 months in charge.

It has already been reported that Cardiff have held talks with K.V. Kortrijk manager Freyr Alexandersson about taking charge of the Championship outfit.

However, it now seems as though there could be other options for the Bluebirds to consider, as they look for Bulut's replacement.

Rob Page and Steven Schumacher linked with Cardiff City

As per this latest update, both Page and Schumacher would be interested in taking charge of the club following the departure of Bulut.

Page had a brief spell with Cardiff as a player during the 2004/05 season, when he made nine appearances for the club.

The 50-year-old has been out of work since leaving his role as Wales manager back in the summer.

Having taken charge of the senior national side back in November 2020, Page guided his country to the World Cup in 2022.

However, they were eliminated in the group stages, and failed to qualify for this summer's Euros, also being relegated from the Nations League, prompting his sacking in June.

Page's previous managerial experience at club level saw him take charge of Port Vale and Northampton Town between 2014 and 2017.

Schumacher meanwhile, recently found himself out of work after being somewhat unexpectedly sacked by Cardiff's Championship rivals Stoke City earlier this month.

He had taken charge of the Potters in December last year, keeping them clear of the relegation zone by the end of the 2023/24 season.

Stoke had been 13th in the table, with six points from five league games, when they sacked Schumacher last week.

His previous managerial experience came in charge of Plymouth Argyle, who he guided to promotion during the 2022/23 campaign.

Cardiff have made a dismal start to this season to lead to Bulut's departure, taking just one point from their first six league games.

Cardiff City 2024/25 Championship record - as of 24th September 2024 Date Opposition Result 10/08/24 Sunderland (H) Lost 2-0 17/08/24 Burnley (A) Lost 5-0 25/08/24 Swansea City (A) Drew 1-1 31/08/24 Middlesbrough (H) Lost 2-0 14/09/24 Derby County (A) Lost 1-0 21/09/24 Leeds United (H) Lost 2-0

That means they are currently bottom of the Championship table, ahead of their trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Two interesting contenders for the Bluebirds role

Both Page and Schumacher are arguably names who look to be worth considering for Cardiff as they hunt for their new manager.

Given his connection to the fanbase and some of the squad from his time in Wales, Page could be an appointment that would attract plenty of interest and attention.

However, Wales' poor form towards the end of his reign, and the fact he has not worked in club football for some time, could make this something of a risk.

Schumacher meanwhile, does know the current state of the Championship well, from his time in charge of Stoke and Plymouth.

He did well in getting the Potters out of trouble last season as well, which could be important for the Bluebirds when considering the position they currently find themselves in.

With that in mind, it will be intriguing to see if it is either of these two who ultimately find themselves taking over from Bulut at Cardiff City.