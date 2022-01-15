Cardiff City reportedly closing in on Manchester City youngster

Cardiff City are closing in on a loan deal for Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle according to reports.

BBC Sport are reporting that the Bluebirds are close to sealing a move for the 20-year-old.

The midfielder has been on loan at Bundesliga Two side SV Hamburg this season but has found opportunities limited.

Doyle has been limited to just six substitute appearances, scoring once with Manchester City keen for the youngster to get more game time.

Hamburg’s Sporting Director confirmed earlier this week that Doyle ‘had insisted on his wish to end the loan’ due to the lack of game time with Bluebirds boss Steve Morison keen to add him to his squad.

Wales Online have also reported that both Blackpool and Barnsley are in the hunt for the midfielder but it seems Doyle is likely to make the move to Cardiff City.

The Verdict

Doyle would arrive at Cardiff with a big reputation as a highly rated youngster having made his debut for Manchester City in October 2019 having appeared as a substitute for Manchester City against Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Whilst Doyle is still young and learning as his previous loan spell would indicated but his quality as a player will add to Morison’s side.

Morison is desperate for new additions to come in and have an impact and after a unproductive loan spell in Germany, Doyle will be keen to do just that.