Cardiff City: Remember Anthony Gerrard? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Between 2009 and 2012, Anthony Gerrard featured as a centre-half for Cardiff City, with the Bluebirds one of the EFL sides he represented throughout his career.

Gerrard played for the likes of Walsall, Huddersfield Town, Shrewsbury Town and Oldham Athletic during his playing days, with Cardiff coming in the early to middle stages of his career.

His biggest game for the club would have undoubtedly been in the League Cup final of 2012 against boyhood side Liverpool who, skippered by cousin Steven Gerrard, needed penalties to win the competition for the eighth time.

Anthony Gerrard had an unfortunate part to play in the victory, meanwhile, with him missing his spot-kick during the shootout.

After Cardiff, Gerrard played for another eight years for various sides in England, ending his career at Chesterfield in 2020.

He’s now enjoying life away from the pitch, and can be found on Twitter offering his musings on various different subjects from football to the recent panic buying of petrol.

He comments on Cardiff, too, suggesting Dean Holden might be worth a look as their new manager – we’ll have to see just who the Bluebirds go for in the end.

