Cardiff City register interest in signing 18-goal striker

Cardiff City are interested in signing striker Armand Gnanduillet on a free transfer this summer, as per reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

The forward is on the lookout for a new club heading into next season, after recently bidding farewell to Blackpool supporters following a hugely impressive campaign in League One.

The 28-year-old has scored 18 goals in 36 games this season, but will be leaving Bloomfield Road at the end of the month upon the expiry of his contract, meaning that he will be available to sign for free.

After a fantastic campaign in the third tier, plenty of sides are likely to be interested in signing Gnanduillet, who was previously linked with a move to Derby County.

But according to Nixon, play-off chasing Cardiff City are “one of the contenders” in the race to sign Gnanduillet on a free transfer, as Neil Harris prepares to strengthen his squad.

One of the contenders https://t.co/roN8QdYiZz — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 12, 2020

Cardiff’s strikers have struggled for goals this season, and this is something that Harris will be looking to address in the summer as they prepare to potentially return to the Premier League.

City sit ninth in the Championship table and only two points off the play-offs, ahead of the final nine games of the Championship campaign.

The Verdict

City definitely need to sign another striker this summer regardless of whichever division they find themselves playing in.

Robert Glatzel has struggled for goals since his move to South Wales, and their joint-leading goalscorer is Callum Paterson who isn’t even an out-and-out striker.

Gnanduillet is a fantastic centre-forward who is Neil Harris’ type of player. He is fantastic in the air, and he would be a shrewd capture for the Bluebirds.