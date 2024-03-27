Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard is not someone that is of interest to Portsmouth as things stand, as reported by The News.

Pompey look on course to finally end their long stay in League One and return to second-tier action after what has so far been an excellent campaign.

The South Coast outfit is leading the way at the top of the table and could have one foot in the Championship after this hectic Easter weekend.

So, with the season closely coming to an end, transfer talk has started to gather pace, with Leonard being someone who is gaining a lot of attention.

Cardiff City and Swansea City are among the sides interested in Marc Leonard

Marc Leonard is currently in his second loan spell with Northampton Town. After helping the club achieve promotion from League Two last season, he returned for a second spell in the summer.

The 22-year-old has once again been a key player for the Cobblers, as he’s scored five goals and recorded six assists in 40 League One appearances.

That form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with teams from League One and the Championship taking note.

It has been reported before that Coventry City are keeping an eye on the Scottish midfielder, while Portsmouth have also been credited with an interest in the player in the past.

Then it has been added by the Daily Record that, as well as these two sides being interested, Championship sides Cardiff City, Swansea City, Preston, and Plymouth Argyle are also keeping a watchful eye on Leonard.

Portsmouth’s stance on Marc Leonard

That same outlet did comment that Portsmouth manager John Mousinho was in watchful attendance for Northampton’s 1-0 win over Derby on Saturday, as he was keeping an eye on Marc Leonard.

However, Mousinho came out and insisted that his visit to the Sixfields wasn’t to do with Leonard but was in fact because he wanted to watch the Rams ahead of his team's game against them.

Marc Leonard's 2023/24 League One stats for Northampton Town Total Matches played 40 Minutes per game 90 Goals 5 Goals per game 0.1 Shots per game 1.2 Assists 6 Big chances created 6 Key passes 1.6 Average rating 7.33 As per Sofascore.com (As it stands on the 27th of March)

In fact, The News have reported that while Leonard was someone the club was looking at and was interested in during the summer, he is not a player they are looking at for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Portsmouth are hoping to be in the Championship next year and, therefore, are hoping to recruit Championship players, and this report states that Pompey doesn’t believe the 22-year-old is ready for the second tier yet.

Marc Leonard will not be short of options this summer

It is very clear that Brighton’s Marc Leonard will likely be a wanted man this summer, as his performances for Northampton are not going unnoticed.

The Scotsman has been excellent for the Cobblers in the last two seasons, but this campaign was the midfielder’s first in League One, with him yet to appear in the Championship.

So, there can be some understanding as to why Portsmouth may not be looking at the player this summer. But that doesn’t mean other Championship clubs won’t take their interest further, as these clubs may think that with a bit of time, he could be a real asset for them.

Leonard is still contracted to Brighton until the end of next season, so the Seagulls will have to decide whether they want to extend his stay at the club or look to sell him this summer for what could be their last chance to get a fee.

Whichever way Leonard’s future looks away from Brighton once again next season, but a move to Portsmouth looks unlikely now.