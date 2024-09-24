Cardiff City have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of managerial target Freyr Alexandersson.

The Icelandic coach has stated that he has not been in talks with Cardiff over becoming their new manager, after Erol Bulut was sacked by the club just six games into the season.

The Bluebirds sit rock bottom of the Championship table and are yet to win a game. Their only point of the season came against Swansea in the south Wales derby almost a month ago. The one goal they got in that contest was the only one that they have scored this season, leaving them with a minus 12 goal difference.

2024/25 Championship standings Team P GD Pts 22 Sheffield Wednesday 6 -6 4 23 Portsmouth 6 -6 3 24 Cardiff City 6 -12 1

The hopes of an improved season which may have seen them challenge for the play-offs have been quickly dashed, and now it's just about getting this appointment right.

Alexandersson - the head coach of Belgian side KV Kortrijk - had been linked with the vacant position earlier today (Tuesday, September 24th), but his latest comments make his chances of becoming City's next boss very slim.

"I am not in talks with Cardiff and a departure is not an option," said the 41-year-old in a statement put out by KVK earlier today.

The club also said: "KVK and coach Freyr Alexandersson took note of the erroneous reporting in various media today with astony. Alexandersson was not in Wales last week and remains coach of KV Kortrijk."

The Icelandic coach was initially linked to the role by Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, who said that he had been over to Wales to hold talks with Cardiff. The owner of the Bluebirds, Vincent Tan, is also the majority shareholder of the Belgian side, which would logically make this move much simpler, if KVK and Alexandersson were open to it.

The boss further added in the statement: "Together with our fans, players & staff, we continue to work hard on the future of KVK," and then stated on X, in response to a supporter, as per Wales Online: "The only lies are the ones in that article. Would never set up this kind of scenario. Thanks for your support."

He has previously spoken about his desire to manage in the top English leads and specifically mentioned City as somewhere that he would like to end up.

In the summer, he told Icelandic outlet Fotbolti: "Vincent Tan and Ken Choo look after both clubs. It's no secret, and when I spoke to Kortrijk at the time, I also had a conversation with the management of Cardiff that I'm going to train in England. I'm going to be a manager in the Championship or the Premier League.

"There are big dreams and I realise that. It would be great if it was Cardiff, I would love to coach Cardiff at some point."

Freyr Alexandersson's public denial isn't a good look for Cardiff

Whether City did actually make a move to try and get Alexandersson isn't fully clear. His staunch comments about the alleged meetings he has had with the Welsh club certainly suggest that there haven't been any formal talks between the two clubs about a switch.

If this is a deal that the Bluebirds really want to do, then they should have no problems doing it. The common ownership of the two teams should make things as smooth as possible if the coach wanted the job, which he appeared to in the summer.

But would Alexandersson have been so emphatic in his denial if he still felt Cardiff was an attractive proposition? Possibly not, which could be very indicative of the current state of the club.