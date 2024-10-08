Reading FC manager Ruben Selles is reportedly under consideration to take over at Cardiff City, who are searching for their 12th permanent manager in 14 years following the dismissal of Erol Bulut last month.

According to a recent update from WalesOnline's Cardiff City correspondent Glen Williams, Selles is among a number of names to have been recently discussed by the Bluebirds hierarchy ahead of a new permanent appointment, which is expected to be completed at some stage across the international break.

Ex-Leyton Orient and Watford first-team coach Omer Riza has stepped up on an interim basis, earning four points from his first three matches in charge. Riza led the side to their first league victory of the season by edging out Millwall 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium seven days ago, arresting a miserable run of six defeats from the opening seven matches.

EFL Championship bottom-six standings, as of October 8 Position Team P GD Pts 19th Preston North End 9 -5 9 20th Coventry City 9 -3 8 21st Luton Town 9 -7 8 22nd QPR 9 -7 7 23rd Portsmouth 9 -11 5 24th Cardiff City 9 -14 5

Their first set of three points was followed up with a 1-1 draw in Sunday's Severnside Derby showdown at Bristol City, where Riza came under fire from supporters for bringing on central defender Jesper Daland in place of Anwar El Ghazi and switching to a defensive five despite Cardiff dominating much of the game.

They were, of course, pegged back by a Luke McNally header with less than twenty minutes to spare and the general post-match feeling was one of missed opportunity. It is currently unclear just how much that result will harm Riza's chances of getting the job permanently, with the 44-year-old having made no secret of his desire to assume the role.

The latest update reveals that Selles is under consideration to become Cardiff's next permanent managerial hire. According to Williams' report, Selles' name features on a longlist of potential candidates devised by the club's top brass, who are expected to hold another meeting in the next 24 hours.

Compensation would be required to take Selles away from Berkshire, where he has been for more than twelve months after taking the post following his departure from Southampton in June 2023.

However, Selles has long voiced his frustrations towards the Royals' perilous ownership situation under Dai Yongge, with the League One outfit being placed under a transfer embargo on more than one occasion and incurring several separate points deductions.

Indeed, the Spanish coach hinted at a potential exit just two weeks ago, stating he had "had enough of the situation." Selles also added: "All the bad situations that can happen in football have happened to me in the last 16 months.

"I’m not a person that likes to quit but I do need to reflect on where could be the ending point because I’m not happy with everything that’s happened."

Selles guided Reading to a 17th-placed finish in the third-tier of English football last term amid significant adversity away from the pitch. They currently find themselves in 16th after nine games of the new season, from which they have returned four victories and four defeats alongside a hard-earned draw away to title favourites Birmingham City on the opening day.

Elsewhere, a host of names have been ruled out of contention despite reports and favourable bookmaker's odds. Steven Schumacher, who was recently sacked to much controversy by Stoke City and is a popular candidate among supporters, is not currently believed to be in the running.

The same is true for Nathan Jones, while managers such as Sam Allardyce, Mark Hughes, Tony Pulis, Ryan Lowe and even Neil Warnock have all been ruled out.

Ruben Selles could be an interesting appointment for Cardiff City

The potential appointment of Selles would certainly invite intrigue, with the 41-year-old having earned a strong reputation for his ship-steadying exploits at Reading in face of the peril which has plagued the club in recent times.

Though perhaps borne from necessity, Selles fielded the second-youngest squad by measure of average age in League One last season and has not shied away from handing minutes to burgeoning academy products deemed capable of making the leap of faith.

Of course, Cardiff's youth system has recently received significant investment, with its development sure to be a big box on the criteria list when assessing new managerial candidates.

The Bluebirds completed the construction of a new state-of-the-art academy training base in Llanrumney only last year and will doubtless want whoever comes in next to work closely with the under-21 and under-18 set-ups in particular, while the likely increase in opportunities for the likes of Michael Reindorf and Cian Ashford under Selles' tuition would see him earn credit with supporters and boardroom members alike.

As too would his playing style, which encompasses a high-pressing brand of attacking football. Cardiff supporters have been pleading to watch their side employing urgency, tempo and speed into their modus operandi for far too long now and Selles would most likely bring a more exciting style to the Welsh capital, even if concerns remain surrounding Reading's defensive resolve.

Under Selles last season, Reading scored the most goals per game outside of League One's top six with an average of 1.5, although Fleetwood Town, Port Vale and Carlisle United - all of whom were relegated to the fourth-tier - conceded more than their 1.6 by the same metric.

That potentially counts against Selles, though his ability to handle boardroom adversity, work closely with young players and deploy a front-footed approach swings in his favour.

Cardiff supporters may want a more experienced candidate such as Tony Mowbray, who has also been touted for the job, but there are plenty of plus points when it comes to Selles and he could prove a shrewd long-term appointment, providing they act on their interest.