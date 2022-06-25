Cardiff City reach contract agreement with midfielder

Cardiff City have confirmed that Joe Ralls has signed a new deal to remain at the club until the summer of 2024.

The midfielder, who has been at the club for over a decade, making over 300 appearances in the process, was set to be out of contract next week and he was mulling over what his next move would be.

However, despite interest from elsewhere, the midfielder has committed his future to the Bluebirds, as they announced this afternoon that Ralls had agreed fresh terms to remain in the Welsh capital for at least another two years.

The 28-year-old has been an important figure for Cardiff over the years, including in the previous campaign where he made 29 league appearances, scoring once and registering six assists, although injuries meant he didn’t always have a consistent run.

This is the latest transfer development for Steve Morison, who has been extremely busy in the market since it opened, bringing in almost a new XI of players already as he hopes to build a team that can push for the play-offs.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

The verdict

This is a massive boost for Cardiff as anyone who has seen Ralls play over the years will recognise that he is a quality player at this level.

So, he’s going to help the team a lot next season and it is also shows that he has full belief in what the manager is trying to do and he wants to be part of it moving forward.

This continues what has been an excellent summer for Cardiff and it will be interesting to see what other business they get done.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.