Cardiff City quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Bluebirds youth players play for now?

Cardiff City were the victors midweek in a thrilling five-goal clash against Middlesbrough.

The Championship action returned midweek after a rare break in play last weekend.

Steve Morison’s side raced into a 3-0 lead over Boro before being pegged back to 3-2 with two goals in quick succession in the second half.

The Bluebirds held on for all three points ahead of Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

