Cardiff City quiz: Does the Cardiff City Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Cardiff City will be starting to gear up their preparations towards next season with their hopes of making it into the top-six next term now and Mick McCarthy will be assessing changes that need to be made.

The Bluebirds at one stage looked like they could potentially push for a top-six finish when McCarthy had got off to a flying start in his first ten or so matches in charge. However, since then he will have learned there are areas in the squad that will need addressing ahead of the summer.

Next season will be huge for the club and they will need to get the summer window right if they are to mount any sort of realistic push for promotion back to the Premier League. McCarthy will be under pressure to make the right signings and continue to push them in the right direction.

While we wait to see what happens with the rest of the campaign and then the summer window, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the Cardiff City Stadium. Can you identify whether the ground’s capacity is higher or lower than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does the Cardiff City Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than Ashton Gate? Higher Lower