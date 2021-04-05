Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

Cardiff City quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

Published

10 mins ago

on

Cardiff City may just miss out on the play-offs this season after a fantastic 2021 under Mick McCarthy, but they have the building blocks in place for a Premier League push again next season.

This is the Bluebirds’ second season back at Championship level following another single-season stint in the top flight, but they have aspirations of being there once again.

What do Cardiff fans know about their time in the Premier League – and about the club in general – though? Take our new trivia quiz to see how knowledgable you are!

Cardiff City quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19

What year were Cardiff founded?


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Cardiff City quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: