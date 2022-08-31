Cardiff City pursuing West Brom transfer agreement

Cardiff City are in talks with West Brom over the signing of attacker Callum Robinson, a report from Sky Sports Transfer Centre (31/08, 09:14) has claimed.

Robinson initially joined West Brom on loan from Sheffield United in January 2019, before making that move permanent in that year’s summer transfer window.

In total, the Republic of Ireland international has made 95 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists.

However, all four of the 27-year-old’s Championship appearances for Steve Bruce’s side this season have come from the bench, and he was not included in the matchday squad for his side’s draw at Wigan on Tuesday.

There has been plenty of speculation about Robinson’s future this summer, and it now seems as though a move may be on the cards.

According to this latest update, Cardiff are now in talks with West Brom about a deal to sign Robinson, although the terms of such deal remain to be seen.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Robinson’s contract with West Brom, putting them in a strong position to negotiate here.

Cardiff have already made one signing from West Brom this summer, with centre back Cedric Kipre joining on a season-long loan.

The Verdict

This does feel as though it could be a rather good signing for Cardiff City if they can get it done.

While it has already been a busy window for the Bluebirds, it does still feel as though they could benefit from extra firepower in their attack.

In Robinson, they would be getting a player who has shown on plenty of occasions that he is more than capable of providing that at this level, and who would be determined to prove himself after a somewhat frustrating time at West Brom.

Considering the high profile nature of this signing by Championship standards, this would also feel like something of another statement of intent from Cardiff, so you feel it is one they should be working hard to complete.