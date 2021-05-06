Cardiff City? Premier League loan move? Stay at Anfield? The potential paths that Liverpool man will be weighing up

Harry Wilson’s future at Liverpool remains ‘up in the air’ heading into the summer transfer window.

The Welsh midfielder signed for Cardiff City on loan back in October 2020, as the Reds looked to find him regular game time in senior football for the 2020/21 season.

Wilson has gone on to make 37 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds, as they’ve narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship this term.

He has chipped in with seven goals and 12 assists this season for Mick McCarthy’s side, who are currently sat eighth in the second-tier standings, as they head into their final league match of the season against relegation-threatened Rotherham United at the Cardiff City Stadium.

We take a look at some of the potential paths that Wilson could take when he returns to Liverpool at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Return to Cardiff City?

Wilson has caught the eye with some strong performances for the Bluebirds this season, and could potentially be tempted by a return to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Speaking after Wilson’s hat-trick against Birmingham City recently, Mick McCarthy has issued high-praise for the winger, and felt as though he was good enough to feature for the Liverpool first-team in the future.

“Why could he not go back to Liverpool and play there? He is their player. I’m not going to pick and choose where he should go, but he is absolute quality.

“He is a great pro. Even the first game when he was left out and everybody was shocked, he responded brilliantly.”

Premier League loan move?

Wilson has had a loan move in the Premier League in the past, having spent the 2019/20 season on loan with AFC Bournemouth whilst they were in the top-flight.

He scored seven goals in the Premier League for the Cherries, although his efforts weren’t quite enough, as they were relegated into the Championship whilst under the management of Eddie Howe.

After another season on loan in the Championship with Cardiff City, Liverpool might feel as though he could benefit from a year in the Premier League once again out on loan.

Stay at Liverpool

This seems the most unlikely of options for Wilson. The Welshman has found first-team opportunities with the Reds’ first-team hard to come by in recent years.

That’s unsurprising though, with Jurgen Klopp already having strong options available to him in similar positions. Mo Salah and Sadio Mané are both experienced options to have in the starting XI for Klopp, and it seems unlikely that Wilson would be content with a place on the substitutes bench, or even out of the matchday squad in the future.

But at the age of 24, Wilson might feel as though he has a point to prove after his performances out on loan in recent years.

Depart Anfield on a permanent basis

Wilson still has two years remaining on his current contract with Liverpool, but it seems unlikely that he’ll feature for the first-team on a consistent basis at this moment time.

He’s impressed out on loan in recent seasons, and could be tempted to settle down with a club on a permanent basis.

It’ll be interesting to see which route he heads for in the summer transfer window.