Cardiff City have seen a remarkable upturn in form since Omer Riza came in on an interim basis.

It's hard to judge where they'll be come January but should their fortunes continue to improve, owner Vincent Tan could seriously back his club with a view on a play-off charge.

It's been a whirlwind few months for Cardiff City supporters who must've feared the worst under Erol Bulut.

Riza's appointment has brought a sense of joy back to the Bluebirds and now the focus is beginning to shift toward the winter window.

January could be a crucial period in Cardiff's season and Tan's approach is expected to be influenced by where the Welsh club are in the table.

Cardiff claim suggests "different conditions" as to whether Tan gives backing this January

FLW's Cardiff City fan pundit, Jack Price, is unsure of what to expect this winter window and believes Tan's approach will be solely dependent on the Bluebirds' form at the time.

He said: "Whether I believe Vincent Tan will back the club this window, probably depends entirely on where we are in the league at that time. We've obviously been uplifted as of late and come out of the drop zone with some really good results, looking competitive.

"What unfolds in the remainder of the season is a mystery for now. I don't think we've got a fixed league position. You can tell where clubs are going to be after about 10 to 15 games, but with us, it is a mystery.

"It's hard to assess. The reason I say that is because, if we were in the drop zone in January, I do think Tan would probably pump some money in because the thought of going down to League One is frightening.

"With an owner who has lost quite a lot of money over the years, obviously we want to avoid that scenario at all costs.

"On the other hand, if we were able to put together a remarkable run of form between now and January, propelling ourselves into the top six, or in and around it at the very least, to a place where we have an opportunity of getting promoted, then I think Tan would pump a lot of money in.

"I'm not declaring that as my prediction. I don't think we're going to be in the reckoning for promotion. It's unrealistic. Tan is an owner who has spoken publicly about his ambitions to get us back there.

"If the Premier League was any sort of possibility, he'd go all in, beef up the playing squad and maybe bring in some marquee acquisitions.

"There are a lot of different conditions as to whether we'll be backed next window. I think the reality is we'll be around mid-table, and I guess that wouldn't convince him to back us enough.

"It will be interesting to see how it plays out."

Bluebirds shouldn't risk promotion push, focus should be on stability

Cardiff's season is going in the right direction, there is no doubt about that. However, they need to stop themselves from getting carried away.

Their form has been excellent under Riza and is a relief after a shocking start to the season but their good fortune could run out very quickly.

Riza's record at Cardiff City as per Transfermarkt Matches Won Drawn Lost PPM (Points per match) Days in charge 7 4 2 1 2.00 42

Say, for instance, they are on the verge of play-offs come January, Tan will likely be keen to splash the cash to aid their push.

But a short-term approach to the winter window would be the wrong one. The best approach would be to look to build on the newfound stability under Riza and plan for the future.

They've struggled for consistency in recent years and that should be their target, rather than throwing everything at one season and a play-off charge.