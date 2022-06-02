Cardiff City potentially on high alert as journalist makes key transfer claim on 102-cap international

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is open to signing a short-term deal at Championship side Cardiff City if Wales qualify for the World Cup, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 32-year-old is confirmed to be leaving the Spanish capital on the expiration of his contract this summer, leaving him free to negotiate with other clubs after enduring a turbulent recent period at the Bernabeu.

Cardiff, who are likely to be operating in the free-agent market quite heavily this summer as Steve Morison looks to build for the 2022/23 campaign, have been touted as a potential destination by his agent with the Welshman growing up as a supporter of the Bluebirds.

However, it’s currently unclear whether they will be able to meet his wage demands despite the Welsh outfit potentially having plenty of room on their wage bill in the coming months with several first-teamers out of contract at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Even with this and Kieffer Moore’s January departure to AFC Bournemouth, they may not be able to offer a big salary to the 32-year-old following their financial struggles during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite this, he may potentially lower his wage demands if he wants a move to the Welsh capital, with Sky Sports journalist Sheth revealing that he’s open to negotiating an agreement with Morison’s side.

He said (via Wales Online): “On Sunday, Wales have that World Cup play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine. The winner of that match will go to the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

“Now if Wales do make that World Cup, the information we are getting is that Gareth Bale will sign a short-term deal with a club, even a Championship club, some have even suggested a club in the Championship in south Wales. That leaves two and it’s well-known he was a boyhood Cardiff City fan.

“However, if Wales were not to make the World Cup then there is a possibility that, at 32, Gareth Bale could call it a day and retire from football. But as we speak his focus is with the red shirt and that World Cup play-off final on Sunday.”

The Verdict:

This would be an unbelievable addition for the Bluebirds considering the ability he possesses and he would be a big contributor in ensuring they are nowhere near the relegation zone next season following a turbulent 2021/22 campaign.

However, they require quite a few players considering the number of current squad members that are out of contract this summer and this is why they should only be looking to offer him a very limited wage.

£20,000 per week or less seems sensible considering some clubs are still feeling the financial effects of the pandemic – and it will also help to ensure there isn’t resentment in the Bluebirds’ camp.

Resentment may be an issue if he’s on a sizeable pay packet considering others are likely to be on modest terms, so prioritising harmony over big-name signings is something they need to do.

After all, building for the long term has to be their focus with several first-teamers set to leave and the club nowhere near to securing a return to the top flight yet. Bale isn’t exactly a player for the long term, but if they can recruit him on a sensible wage, he’s certainly someone worth having.