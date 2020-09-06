Cardiff City poised to win race to land winger from Premier League outfit

Cardiff City are expected to sign winger Sheyi Ojo on loan from Liverpool ahead of several Championship clubs.

The 23-year-old is way down the pecking order at Anfield and has spent the past few years out on loan, so another temporary switch was always going to be on the cards this summer.

And, the likes of Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest and Reading had been linked with Ojo but Times reporter Paul Joyce confirmed on Twitter this evening that the wide man will be joining the Bluebirds.

That will be a welcome boost for Neil Harris who had been keen to strengthen his options in the final third ahead of the season opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Ojo, who has been capped by England at U21 level, will be keen to show his talent in the Championship after a tough spell in Scotland last season with Glasgow Rangers.

Prior to that, Ojo featured in Ligue 1 for Amiens with his last spell in England’s second tier coming back in 2017/18 when the winger was with Fulham.

The verdict

This is a good signing for Cardiff as it’s clear they needed another winger in the squad, with little behind Josh Murphy and Junior Hoilett, and Ojo does have talent.

However, it should also be pointed out that he hasn’t been consistent enough over the years, with his form for Rangers in particular a concern.

That means he has a point to prove this season though and Harris could give Ojo the platform to deliver on his undoubted potential.

