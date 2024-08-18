Highlights Cardiff City set to sign Jesper Daland after reaching agreement with Cercle Brugge. Defender undergoing medical tests.

Cardiff City are expected to complete the signing of Cercle Brugge’s Jesper Daland, with the defender set to undergo a medical in the coming days before the move is finalised.

It’s no secret that Erol Bulut is looking to bring in a central defender to strengthen his squad ahead of the deadline, and it has been apparent that Daland is a target for the Welsh side.

And, it appears they have made significant progress on a potential deal, as journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed that an agreement is in place, with Daland now set for a medical.

“Cercle Brugge found a deal with Cardiff City for the permanent move of Jesper Daland. The Norwegian central defender is already in Wales in order to complete his move. Medical tests already planned.”

Jesper Daland should improve Cardiff City

With the Bluebirds having conceded seven goals in their first two games, it’s no surprise that they’re in the market for defensive reinforcements.

Admittedly, it was a combination of goalkeeping errors and some great finishing from Burnley in their 5-0 win on Saturday, but it’s clearly an area of the pitch that Cardiff can improve.

Therefore, Daland will be a welcome addition, and he arrives with a good pedigree, having featured regularly for Cercle Brugge in the past four years, which includes making 39 appearances last season in the top-flight as they finished fourth to qualify for Europe.

Yet, with the player entering the final year of his contract with the Belgian outfit, there have been doubts about his future, and it seems Cardiff have pounced.

Jesper Daland's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Vigor 1 Start 30 Cercle Brugge 118

Given his performances, you would expect Daland to be signed to go straight into the XI, and he will be seen as a player who can make the defence better immediately.

Prior to joining Cercle Brugge, Daland started out with Vigor in Norway, before signing for Start, with his form with the latter attracting the interest of his current side.

The 24-year-old has also represented Norway at various national team levels up to U21, as he awaits his first senior cap for his country.

Cardiff City’s summer transfer plans

It has been a very busy summer for the Bluebirds, and Bulut has been backed in the market as they’ve brought in some experienced, quality players who will no doubt be commanding decent wages.

But, there is still work to do, and many would agree that a new centre-back is required.

Then, patience will be required, as it does take time for new players to form an understanding on the pitch, and to get used to the methods that the boss wants.

It remains to be seen what other activity takes place ahead of the deadline, which is on August 30.

Cardiff are back in action next weekend when they face bitter rivals Swansea City away from home as they look to get their first points on the board of the new season.