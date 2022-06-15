Cardiff City poised to finalise transfer swoop for defender from fellow Championship side

Mahlon Romeo has joined Cardiff City from Millwall after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee for the right-back.

The 26-year-old initially joined the Lions in 2015 and whilst he was a regular for the most part, Romeo spent last season on loan with Portsmouth in League One.

And, he will be on the move again, as the South London Press revealed that the move has been finalised to take the player to Wales, where he will sign a contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

This continues what has been a very busy start to the window for the Bluebirds, with Steve Morison wasting little time in reshaping the squad ahead of his first full season in charge. It will also see Romeo link up with the manager again, as the two were teammates for four years at The Den.

Bringing in new right-backs had been a priority for Morison this summer as it’s an area of the squad the side were weak.

Cardiff announced the signing of Vontae Daley-Campbell today who plays in that position as well.

The verdict

This seems like a decent bit of business from Cardiff as Romeo is a player that Morison knows well and he clearly trusts him.

At his best, he can provide an attacking threat down the flank but it should be said he has been inconsistent in recent years.

A change may be exactly what Romeo needs though and the chance to get his career back on track in the Welsh capital means this is a low-risk move that could work out for all parties.

