Struggling Championship duo Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City are both interested in a deal for Liverpool striker Jayden Danns.

That's according to a recent update from Darren Witcoop, who has reported interest from the two sides via his X account.

The January transfer window is surely going to be crucial for both Cardiff and Plymouth as they bid to avoid the drop to League One. Cardiff remain 23rd in the Championship despite going unbeaten in their last three matches, although they're level on points with 21st-placed Portsmouth.

Plymouth, meanwhile, are stuck to the foot of the division after 25 matches, and desperately need bodies through the door as they currently look the favourites for relegation.

The Pilgrims are on the search for a new managerial appointment, having recently parted ways with Wayne Rooney following a largely-dismal first-half of the campaign.

Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle both in transfer race for Liverpool FC's Jayden Danns

As per Witcoop's post, Cardiff and Plymouth have both enquired over Danns' availability ahead of a potential deal.

It's not yet clear just how likely a drop-down to the Championship is for the highly-rated teenage forward, although there is a chance Plymouth could have an advantage in the race for his signature.

That's because the Pilgrims, then under Rooney, were looking to bring the striker to Home Park back in the summer, although a back injury prevented any deal from completion.

Danns made a first-team breakthrough under ex-Reds boss Jürgen Klopp last season, scoring his first goals in an FA Cup home tie with Southampton in February.

Jayden Danns' 23/24 stats for Liverpool, as per FotMob Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 2 0 FA Cup 1 2 EFL Cup 1 0 UEFA Europa League 1 0

The 18-year-old made his first appearance of the current campaign as a substitute in the recent 2-1 EFL Cup victory over the Saints but is yet to make his Premier League bow in 24/25, having been named on the bench for Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United on December 29.

Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle would both benefit from signing Liverpool FC's Jayden Danns

Although Danns is still largely unproven in senior football and, owing also to his age, would represent something of a risk for teams in a relegation battle, Cardiff and Plymouth both find themselves crying out for additional firepower and should be looking to get this deal done.

Cardiff are short-staffed up top at the minute.

Top scorer Callum Robinson will miss the next two matches as he serves a three-match suspension following his controversial dismissal in the 1-1 draw with Coventry City on New Year's Day, while Kion Etete and Isaak Davies both remain sidelined after picking up long-term hamstring injuries in pre-season and the club are reportedly in discussions with Hertha Berlin to terminate the loan agreement for Wilfried Kanga, who is yet to open his account at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Plymouth have struggled for goals too, which will only be felt even more following the recent exit of Andre Gray, after his short-term deal with the club expired.

Both Cardiff and Plymouth are currently averaging just 1.0 goals per match, and given how much they both need additional attacking options in order to stave off the threat of relegation, it'll be interesting to see how this one potentially plays out in the coming days and weeks.