Cardiff City plotting transfer swoops for West Ham & Brighton players

Cardiff have struggled to do much over the course of the campaign this year, spending the majority of their Championship campaign near the relegation zone.

It cost Mick McCarthy his job and in came Steve Morison, who has steadied the ship. After some excellent transfer business in the winter transfer window, their form began to lift. Now, the former player is preparing for even more business during the summer window, as reported by Wales Online – and there are two names that have been linked already.

They are Aji Alese and Andi Zeqiri. Alese, who is contract to West Ham, has spent time out on loan with Accrington and most recently Cambridge United to help his development.

Meanwhile, Zeqiri has featured in nine games for current club Brighton previously, but he has impressed this year in Germany for Augsburg on loan, with his all-round game even if he hasn’t been prolific.

It’s expected to be a very busy summer for Morison and Cardiff, with the rookie boss planning a major overhaul of his squad as he looks to build a team that can compete for a top-half finish at least next season.

The Verdict

Andi Zeqiri, of the two, looks the more exciting signing for Cardiff. He might not be able to bag goals too frequently yet – which is obviously a worry for a forward – his work-rate cannot be called into question.

He’s one of the best in the top five leagues right now for his defensive efforts and considering he’s played plenty of times in the top tier of German football this year, his experience could help him massively in the Championship.

As for Alese, it would be intriguing to see how he does in the second tier if the Bluebirds do end up landing him. Having never played in the Championship before, and with little experience of League One and Two, it could be a big step up for the player.

Morison though is doing some solid work already in potentially recruiting some fresh faces. There isn’t a lot left for the side to play for this year, so he might as well get started on his plans for the next campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.