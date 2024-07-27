Highlights Cardiff City got a mid-table finish last season under Erol Bulut, who aims to strengthen the squad this summer with notable signings.

13 key players are heading into the last year of their contracts, including standouts like Dimitrios Goutas, Callum Robinson, and Yakou Meite.

Players like Joe Ralls and Jamilu Collins are pivotal squad members with looming contract decisions, while others need to prove their worth.

Cardiff City will be hopeful of a decent Championship campaign this season.

The Bluebirds appointed 49-year-old Erol Bulut last summer, and in his first season in charge he guided the club to a comfortable 12th-placed finish after a couple of seasons of flirting with relegation to League One.

Bulut now has the summer to strengthen his team ahead of next season, and he has already made two big-name signings that have caught the eye. Firstly, Chris Willock joined from Queens Park Rangers after scoring 20 goals and assisting 22 across four seasons.

Then, ex-Arsenal and England defender, Callum Chambers, linked up with former teammate Aaron Ramsey and joined Cardiff after several years in the Premier League.

The Cardiff squad is shaping up nicely ahead of next season, but decisions must be made soon regarding the long-term plan. Looking at the current squad, 13 first-team players are entering the final year of their contract, so the Bluebirds will want to tie some of them down before next summer.

Here, Football League World looks at those 13 players whose contracts expire in 2025, per Transfermarkt.

Dimitrios Goutas

One of Cardiff's standout performers last season, Dimitrios Goutas, signed last summer and has since become a rock at the back for the Bluebirds. He started every single league game in the 2023/24 campaign, and even chipped in with four goals. The Greece international will likely play a huge role in Bulut's side next season, and at 30, the club have a big decision to make regarding his contract.

Callum Robinson

Callum Robinson suffered an injury last season and only managed nine Championship starts, but when fit he is an important player for Cardiff. Bulut will be hoping the 29-year-old can replicate his goals and assists of previous seasons, and if that is the case, the club will surely look to extend his contract.

Callum O'Dowda

Another player that struggled massively with injuries last season, Callum O'Dowda, is entering the final year of his contract. His only goal last season was a hugely important one as he scored in the 99th minute to give his side the 2-1 win over high-flyers Ipswich Town.

Yakou Meite

Yakou Meite signed from Reading last summer, but failed to really impress last season, scoring just two goals and assisting one. Capable of playing through the middle and on the right-wing, Meite may be an important squad player, but he must impress Bulut next season in order to earn a contract extension.

Isaak Davies

Isaak Davies has been at Cardiff City since the age of seven, but his current contract has just one year remaining. Now 22, Davies has just returned from his first loan spell, where he scored an impressive 12 goals in the Belgian First Division. The young striker will be looking to make his mark in Wales next season in order to earn a new contract.

Joe Ralls

Cardiff's club captain, Joe Ralls, has become a modern-day legend at the Cardiff City Stadium, and is about to enter his 14th professional season with the club. Ralls has made just shy of 400 appearances for the Bluebirds in all competitions, and continues to be a key player for Erol Bulut's side, as he made seven assists last season. There is an option for a further year in his contract following the 2025 expiry date, which will surely be triggered.

Kion Etete

Kion Etete has struggled for goals so far in his senior career, and this season is his final chance to prove his worth at Cardiff before the expiry of his contract next summer. Last season, he scored just three league goals in 28 appearances.

Kion Etete's senior career so far Club Years Notts County 2018-2019 Tottenham 2019-2022 Northampton Town (Loan) 2021 Cheltenham Town (Loan) 2022 Cardiff City 2022-

Aaron Ramsey

Last summer, Aaron Ramsey reunited with his boyhood club after making a name for himself in the Premier League and Champions League. Unfortunately, the 33-year-old has massively struggled with fitness issues over the last few years, but he will always be a player that Cardiff fans love having at their club.

Mahlon Romeo

Mahlon Romeo was mostly back-up right-back to Perry Ng last season, but he still managed eight Championship starts. The 28-year-old is a key option to have in that defensive position, but is now entering the final year of his contract.

Jamilu Collins

Jamilu Collins was very much favoured by Bulut last season, as he was his first-choice left-back, making 36 league appearances and assisting four goals. Collins turns 30 soon and is entering the final year of his contract, so the club have a decision to make regarding his future.

Andy Rinomhota

Andy Rinomhota has been heavily linked with a move away this summer, as a number of clubs are targeting the midfielder, including Birmingham City. If nothing happens though, he will remain a Cardiff City player until the expiry of his contract next summer.

Jak Alnwick

31-year-old Jak Alnwick made 24 Championship starts last season and made 7 clean sheets, so he is a great option to have between the sticks. His contract expires next summer, so it is yet to be seen whether his future lies at Cardiff City following this season.

Kieron Evans

22-year-old Kieron Evans has been with Cardiff City since 2007 but is yet to find regular game-time with the Bluebirds. He has spent the last couple of seasons on loan in non-league and has put on some impressive displays, so perhaps he gets his chance next season. It is his final year to impress as his contract expires next summer, but there is the option of a further year.