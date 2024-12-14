Summary Out-of-contract players can secure pre-contract agreements abroad in January.

Cardiff City's struggling players could opt for foreign moves.

Certain high-profile Cardiff players may seek new opportunities through pre-contract agreements.

With January fast approaching, some out-of-contract players may be licking their lips at the prospect of joining up with a club from abroad in a pre-contract agreement.

Players who have less than six months remaining on their contract are free to negotiate an agreement with another club overseas but they will not be allowed to do so with another English club. The transfer will then be completed upon the expiration of their current contract in the summer.

With Cardiff City struggling in the Championship, there are a number of high-profile players, who could look to secure a move away from the Welsh club. You'd feel that based on their recent form, should a foreign team come calling in January, it would be a very hard move to turn down.

According to Transfermarkt, these are the 12 Cardiff players who could look to secure a pre-contract agreement in January.

Dimitrios Goutas

Dimitrios Goutas has played the majority of his career overseas so far. The defender has had a lengthy career, spanning over stints in Greece, Belgium, and Turkey, before his arrival in South Wales last summer.

With that in mind, the 30-year-old could look for a new opportunity elsewhere in Europe, should one come calling. Goutas has been ever-present for Cardiff over the last two seasons, so a lot may depend on whether the Bluebirds beat the drop.

Anwar El Ghazi

Former Ajax star Anwar El Ghazi only arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium this summer. The winger was once a key component of a successful Aston Villa side, but soon found himself out of favour as the Villains strengthened.

The Dutchman has featured in the majority of City's matches this season, and could be tempted by a move away amid the club's uncertain future in the Championship.

Callum Robinson

It feels like the name Callum Robinson has been around forever. However, the 29-year-old has still got plenty of years left in the tank. His two years at Cardiff have been nothing special so far.

Despite his team's struggles, the Irish international finds himself in solid goalscoring form this season. This could certainly have him on a few clubs' radars come January.

Callum O'Dowda

Robinson's compatriot, Callum O'Dowda, has been fairly loyal in his career so far. The 29-year-old has only had three clubs, all of which he has exceeded 50 appearances for.

The 29-year-old could now seek a new challenge abroad, after making well over 300 career appearances in the English leagues.

Yakou Meite

Whilst Yakou Meite was a cult hero at his former club, Reading, it's fair to say his time in Wales has been extremely underwhelming. The Ivorian has just a handful of goals in over 50 appearances for Cardiff.

The former PSG youngster could seek a return to France, where he spent some time before making a move to England.

Isaak Davies

A Bluebird since the age of seven, Isaak Davies has yet to feature for his boyhood club this season after suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season.

The former Wales youth international enjoyed a successful loan spell at Kortrijk in Belgium last season, where he bagged their player of the season award. He could be tempted with a return to the Jupiter Pro League, as he looks to recapture his form after injury.

Joe Ralls

Joe Ralls finds himself out of contract this summer, not for the first time in his Cardiff career. The midfielder has been at the club for 13 years, where he's racked up just under 400 appearances.

It seems unlikely that the captain would leave the Cardiff City Stadium, especially at the age of 31. However, should a tempting offer come calling, that could just change his mind. It's also worth noting there is an option for an extra year's extension on his current contract, which will be triggered if a certain appearance threshold is met.

Kion Etete

There were once high hopes for the former Tottenham prospect, but those have all come crashing down. Kion Etete enjoyed two decent loan spells with Cheltenham Town and Northampton Town before his arrival at Cardiff.

Inconsistency and injuries have hampered his playing time since moving to Wales in 2022, which could see him look for a new chapter elsewhere.

Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey's romantic return to where it all began came last summer. Whilst it's by no means been a bad reunion, injuries have hampered the three-time FA Cup winner's playing time.

Now 33, it also seems unlikely Ramsey would depart his boyhood club unless the offer on the table couldn't be refused.

Jamilu Collins

Jamilu Collins has plenty of footballing experience abroad on his CV. The left-back made over 100 appearances for German side, Paderborn, before joining the Bluebirds in 2022.

The 30-year-old could be tempted to jump ship, should Cardiff suffer relegation. With plenty of international caps to his name, there would be a lot of suitors who'd take the Nigerian in a heartbeat.

Andy Rinomhota

Once regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Championship at Reading, Andy Rinomhota has failed to replicate his form for the Royals in Wales.

The Zimbabwean has only ever played in England, so could be tempted with a dive into the unknown if the opportunity arises.

Jak Alnwick

Experienced goalkeeper, Jak Alnwick, has rather unexpectedly been involved in the majority of Cardiff's matches this season.

Having had plenty of game time over his two seasons in South Wales so far, it seems unlikely that Alnwick would depart for a club overseas, unless he was guaranteed number one status and a long contract.