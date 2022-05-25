Cardiff City player set for exit as deal agreed to go through next month

Cardiff City have reached an agreement with Newport County to let Sam Bowen join the club on a permanent deal from June 10th.

The 20-year-old has been at Cardiff for a considerable amount of time, with him joining them as a kid in the academy.

He’s not featured too much for the Bluebirds, though, and instead spent time on loan at Barry Town United on loan in the 2020/21 season.

Since returning to the Bluebirds from that spell, he couldn’t force his way into the side and it now appears as though he is going to be leaving the club for good and trying to kickstart his career with another Welsh side, Newport County.

Cardiff posted this on Twitter earlier today:

Sam Bowen will join @NewportCounty on a permanent deal from Friday, June 10th. All the best, Bows!#CityAsOne — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) May 25, 2022

The Verdict

It’s a move that makes perfect sense for Cardiff and for the player.

Bowen looked as though he wasn’t going to be getting into the side at Cardiff in the near future and he has decided that instead of spending time going out on loan in the next few seasons he wants to move permanently to a club where he can start playing regularly and forging a career.

Fair play to him for that, and at Newport he is joining a good club at a decent level where he could do well.