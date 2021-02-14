Cardiff City player offers insight into changes Mick McCarthy has made

Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy has praised Mick McCarthy for bringing a positivity to the group with his approach, as they continued their fine form under the Irishman.

A 3-1 success over Coventry City yesterday was a third successive win since the ex-Wolves boss took over, with the team averaging over two points under McCarthy’s guidance.

That has lifted the Welsh side to seventh in the Championship, and they are just six points away from the play-off places.

So, there is a genuine belief among the club that they can win promotion, with Murphy telling Wales Online how the experienced manager has made a difference.

“He’s probably just galvanised the team. Brought everyone closer, everyone is playing with a smile on their face. Just going into the dressing room after a game and after his talk, the vibe and the buzz of the players. It just feels good.

“He’s brought us together well, and we just need to keep that going.”

Cardiff are back in action on Tuesday when they face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The verdict

The decision to bring in McCarthy has paid off for Cardiff, as they are picking up results and they do look a different team under the new boss.

They still have a lot of work to do to catch the top six, but it’s certainly achievable given the quality that Cardiff have in their squad.

For now though, it’s about taking it one game at a time, and they will look to make it four wins in a row against the Hatters, in what will be a tough game.

