Cardiff City player makes strong first-team claim following successful loan stint

Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown has revealed he is aiming to push for a regular spot in the Cardiff first team next season following the completion of his loan spell at Livingston.

Brown joined the Scottish outfit on loan for the second time during the January transfer window, with the 22-year-old having since made a total of 11 appearances for Gary Holt’s side as they push for a top-six spot in the Scottish Premiership.

The defender previously spent time on loan at Livingston during the second half of the 2018/19 season, and he then returned to Cardiff where he made his debut for the club during their EFL Cup clash with Luton before re-joining the Lions back in January.

Speaking to the Livingston club website, Brown has now declared he is aiming to play as many games as possible before making his return to south Wales, and he then hopes to push for a regular spot in the defence of Neil Harris’ side next campaign.

When asked about his aspirations, Brown said: “Simply to play as many games as I can.

“Short-term, realistically, we want to get top 6 and push on but when I go back down the road, I want them to see I’ve been playing games, got better and have a bit of experience now and hopefully come pre-season, I’ll be able to find a place in that team and play every week.”

Brown is yet to make a league appearances for the Bluebirds since joining the Welsh side from Wealdstone back in 2018, while he will face competition for a place in the defence with Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, Aden Flint and Sol Bamba all vying for a spot.

The Verdict

Brown has experienced some trouble breaking into the Cardiff side since first joining the club, but his two loan stints at Livingston will have massively benefitted the defender with regard to increasing his first-team experience.

He has enjoyed particular success during his spell at the Almondvale Stadium this campaign, and the fact he has established himself at the heart of Livingston’s defence will surely put him in a strong place to compete at the Bluebirds next season.

It will certainly not be easy for the 22-year-old given the range of defensive options that Harris already has at his disposal, but Brown is now reaching a point in his career where he will be targeting regular football whether this be at Cardiff or not.